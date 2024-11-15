عربي


Correction: Financial Calendar 2025


11/15/2024 8:16:18 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In 2025 AS Pro Kapital Grupp will disclose its consolidated financial results on the following dates:

EVENT DUE DATE DUE WEEK
2024 Q4 and 2024 annual unaudited results 28.02.2025 9 (2025)
2024 annual audited results 25.04.2025 17 (2025)
2025 Q1 unaudited results 23.05.2025 21 (2025)
2025 Q2 unaudited results 15.08.2025 33 (2025)
2025 Q3 unaudited results 14.11.2025 46 (2025)


Ann-Kristin Kuusik
CFO
+372 614 4920
...


