Correction: Financial Calendar 2025
11/15/2024 8:16:18 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In 2025 AS Pro Kapital Grupp will disclose its consolidated financial results on the following dates:
| EVENT
| DUE DATE
| DUE WEEK
| 2024 Q4 and 2024 annual unaudited results
| 28.02.2025
| 9 (2025)
| 2024 annual audited results
| 25.04.2025
| 17 (2025)
| 2025 Q1 unaudited results
| 23.05.2025
| 21 (2025)
| 2025 Q2 unaudited results
| 15.08.2025
| 33 (2025)
| 2025 Q3 unaudited results
| 14.11.2025
| 46 (2025)
Ann-Kristin Kuusik
CFO
+372 614 4920
