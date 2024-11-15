A.R.T. Digital Holdings Corp. (CGAC) Announces Closing Of Strategic Acquisition Of Kaboomracks

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Strategic Aims to Transform the Digital Industry

A.R.T. Digital Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:CGAC)

BEE CAVE, TX, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A.R.T. Digital Holdings Corp. Ticker Symbol: (CGAC), a pioneering digital company focused on transforming electrical energy into computational power for global data processing, announced today that it has closed its previously announced acquisition by merger of Kaboomracks, a leader in blockchain hardware solutions. The acquisition of Kaboomracks was made solely for equity securities.The deal combines industry expertise, new revenue streams, and extensive opportunities for low-cost power for CGAC and its shareholders.“We are grateful for his opportunity to join forces with and become part of the A.R.T. Digital Holdings. Our entire team is committed to transforming global data transmission through efficient and environmentally sustainable practices,” said Greg Bachrach, the newly appointed CEO of A.R.T. Digital Holdings.“Together with Logan Rice, who has taken on the role of CFO, and Brian Snyder, our Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer, our energized company will deliver groundbreaking solutions that address the growing need for large-scale, energy-efficient computing power in today's digital landscape.”About A.R.T. Digital Holdings Corp.A.R.T. Digital Holdings Corp. is a leader in energy-efficient computational technology, dedicated to converting electrical energy into computational output for global data transmission. Under the leadership of CEO Greg Bachrach, A.R.T. Digital Holdings Corp.'s solutions are pioneers that meet diverse data processing needs through innovative, sustainable practices in the Digital Energy industry.Through Kaboomracks, A.R.T. Digital Holdings now specializes in blockchain hardware solutions and offers a comprehensive network of distribution, consultation, and technology services. Known for its blockchain expertise and operational efficiency, Kaboomracks is a recognized leader in providing hardware for high-performance digital processing infrastructures.Forward-Looking Statements:This current press release contains“forward-looking statements,” as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to any products sold or cash flow from operations.Due to numerous factors, results could differ from those projected in forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with distribution and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. We assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although this press release's beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein. They should also refer to our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed occasionally with the Securities and Exchange Commission.For further information, please contact:Source: A.R.T. Digital Holdings Corp.

