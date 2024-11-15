Blue Star Foods Signs Vendor Agreement With Lowtide LLC, Under Wicked Tuna Seafood & Toby Keith’S Premium Brands

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Expected to Expand Footprint in Retail, Food Service and Hospitality Sectors

Miami, FL, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Star Foods Corp., (“Blue Star,” the“Company,”“we,”“our” or“us”) (NASDAQ: BSFC ) , an integrated Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) sustainable seafood company including Recirculatory Aquaculture Systems (RAS), is proud to announce that they have signed a Vendor Agreement with LowTide, LLC. This collaboration marks an exciting milestone as Blue Star Foods Corp expands its portfolio with the development and nationwide distribution of two prominent brand lines: Wicked Tuna Seafood and Toby Keith's Premium..

The partnership harnesses Blue Star Foods' vast experience in seafood production and distribution, along with LowTide LLC. expertise in crafting unique culinary experiences. Together, both companies aim to deliver exceptional gourmet products that cater to evolving consumer preferences and the increasing demand for high-quality, sustainably sourced products.

Through this agreement, Blue Star Foods Corp will procure domestic premium seafood products and collaborate with LowTide LLCto craft and develop meal solutions that reflect the quality and authenticity of the Wicked Tuna Seafood and Toby Keith's Premium brands. This initiative allows for the enhancement and diversification of Blue Star Foods' sales, ensuring concrete steps toward fulfilling consumer expectations and setting new industry benchmarks.

"We are thrilled to join forces with LowTide LLC, which shares our commitment to sustainability, quality, and innovation," stated John Keeler, CEO of Blue Star Foods Corp. "By uniting our strengths, we are poised to create outstanding gourmet offerings that exemplify the best in seafood and culinary excellence, while also broadening our reach across national markets."

The Wicked Tuna Seafood brand is widely recognized for its unparalleled commitment to authenticity and quality. Inspired by the popular television series, Wicked Tuna, the product line guarantees an adventurous and delicious culinary experience. Meanwhile, the Toby Keith's Premium products reflect the legendary country music star's passion for great flavors and casual dining, promising to deliver 100% USA -sourced food products to every home.

"We are excited to be working closely with Blue Star Foods to create a unique, high-quality meal portfolio that resonates with today's consumers," said Winston Tucker, managing member of LowTide, LLC. "Both Wicked Tuna Seafood and Toby Keith's Premium embody rich heritage and flavor innovation that we are eager to translate into must-have products found at American household tables and entertaining occasions across the country."

This strategic collaboration will facilitate further growth and innovation within Blue Star Foods' business operations, strengthening its position within the seafood and gourmet meal market segments.

About Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC )

Blue Star Foods Corp. an integrated Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) sustainable seafood company with a focus on Recirculatory Aquaculture Systems (RAS) that processes, packages and sells high-value seafood products. The Company believes it utilizes best-in-class technology, in both resource sustainability management and traceability, and ecological packaging. The Company also owns and operates the oldest continuously operating Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS) full grow-out salmon farm in North America. The company is based in Miami, Florida, and its corporate website is:

About Lowtide, LLC.

Low Tide is a strategic acquirer in the Outdoor Products and Consumer Food & Beverage industries. With multiple disruptive, and high-growth brands, including Favorite Fishing,, Steve Harvey's Reel & Catch, Toby Keith's Premium , Wicked Tuna Seafood, Wicked Tuna Apparel and FWRD Nutrition. Its corporate website is

