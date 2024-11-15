(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "DNA Synthesis 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The DNA synthesis market is forecasted to grow by USD 6.52 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period. The report on the DNA synthesis market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing use of DNA synthesis-based therapeutics, technological innovations in DNA synthesis, and rising prominence of PCR solutions in biomedical sector.

The DNA synthesis market is segmented as below:

By Type



Oligonucleotide synthesis Gene synthesis

By End-user





Biopharmaceutical companies

Academic and research institutes Contract research organizations and others

By Region





North America

Europe

Asia Rest of World (RoW)

This study identifies the integration of automation in DNA synthesis as one of the prime reasons driving the DNA synthesis market growth during the next few years. Also, rising investments in genomics research and development and advances in sequencing technologies will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the DNA synthesis market covers the following areas:



DNA synthesis market sizing

DNA synthesis market forecast DNA synthesis market industry analysis

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading DNA synthesis market vendors.

Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Azenta US Inc.

Bio Basic Inc.

BioCat GmbH

Biomatik Corp.

Bioneer Corp.

Danaher Corp.

DNA Script

Epoch Life Science

Eton Bioscience Inc.

Eurofins Scientific SE

Evonetix Ltd.

Gene Universal Inc.

Genemed Synthesis Inc.

GenScript Biotech Corp.

OriGene Technologies Inc.

ProMab Biotechnologies Inc.

Proteo Genix

Synbio Technologies LLC

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Twist Bioscience Corp.

