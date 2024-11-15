Airlines Global Industry Guide 2024: Leading Players, Key Financial Metrics And Analysis Of Competitive Pressures

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Airlines Global Guide 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Airlines industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: industry size (value and volume, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the industry.

Report Findings



The global airlines industry had total revenues of $1.12 trillion in 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.8% between 2018 and 2023.

Industry consumption volumes declined with a negative CAGR of 0.5% between 2018 and 2023, to reach a total of 53,39,675.0 thousand number of seats in 2023. In 2023, North America accounted for a 34.0% share in the global airlines industry, making it the largest market. It was followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific with a share of 29.5% and 26.7% respectively.

Key Highlights



Airlines industry covers passenger air transportation, including scheduled flights but excludes air freight transport. Industry volume is defined as the total number of seats sold by airlines registered in a particular country or region. Industry value is defined as the total airline revenue generated from passenger traffic. It is calculated by multiplying the average revenue per passenger by the number of seats sold.

The market segments include charter, low-cost, and full-service airlines. Charter airline is hired by a group or single customer for leisure or business purposes, or as an air ambulance, and flies outside normal schedules. Airlines classified as non-scheduled by civil aviation organizations fall into this category. Low-cost airlines offer lower fares by eliminating many traditional services. To recover the revenue lost in reduced ticket prices, the airlines may charge for additional facilities such as priority boarding, seat allocation, food, and baggage. Full-service airlines generally have higher fares, operate long-distance routes, and offer a complete range of in-flight services. All market data and forecasts are adjusted for inflation and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using yearly annual average exchange rates.

Scope



Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global airlines industry

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global airlines industry

Leading company profiles reveal details of key airlines industry players' global operations and financial performance Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global airlines industry with five year forecasts by both value and volume

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1. Market value

1.2. Market value forecast

1.3. Market volume

1.4. Market volume forecast

1.5. Category segmentation

1.6. Geography segmentation

1.7. Competitive landscape

2 Introduction

2.1. What is this report about?

2.2. Who is the target reader?

2.3. How to use this report

2.4. Definitions

3 Global Airlines

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis

4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Country data

AirlineCompany Profiles



Aeroenlaces Nacionales SA De CV

Aeroflot OAO

Aerovias de Mexico SA de CV

Air Canada

Air China Ltd

Air France-KLM SA

Air India Ltd

Air New Zealand Ltd

Alliance Aviation Services Ltd

American Airlines Group Inc

Ana Holdings Inc

Asiana Airlines Inc

Atlasjet Havacilik AS

Azul SA

Capital A Bhd

China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd

China Southern Airlines Co Ltd

Comair Ltd

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV

Corendon Airlines

Delta Air Lines Inc

Deutsche Lufthansa AG

easyJet Airline Company Ltd

easyJet Plc

Finnair Oyj

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA

Hainan Airlines Co Ltd

Interglobe Aviation Ltd

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA

Italia Trasporto Aereo SpA

Japan Airlines Co Ltd

JEJU AIR Co., Ltd.

Ltd

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

Korean Air Lines Co Ltd

LATAM Airlines Group SA

Lion Air

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA

Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi AS

PT Garuda Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

PT Sriwijaya Air

PT. Indonesia AirAsia

Qantas Airways Ltd

Regional Express Holdings Ltd

Ryanair Holdings Plc

SA Airlink (Pty) Ltd

SAS AB

Siberia Airlines

Singapore Airlines Ltd

Skymark Airlines Inc

South African Airways SOC Ltd

Southwest Airlines Co

TATA SIA Airlines Ltd

The Emirates Group

Transavia France S.A.S

Turk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi

T'way Air co., Ltd.

United Airlines Holdings Inc

Ural Airlines JSC

UTair Aviation WestJet Group Inc

