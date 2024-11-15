Airlines Global Industry Guide 2024: Leading Players, Key Financial Metrics And Analysis Of Competitive Pressures
Date
11/15/2024 7:46:30 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Airlines Global industry Guide 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Airlines industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: industry size (value and volume, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the industry.
Report Findings
The global airlines industry had total revenues of $1.12 trillion in 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.8% between 2018 and 2023. Industry consumption volumes declined with a negative CAGR of 0.5% between 2018 and 2023, to reach a total of 53,39,675.0 thousand number of seats in 2023. In 2023, North America accounted for a 34.0% share in the global airlines industry, making it the largest market. It was followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific with a share of 29.5% and 26.7% respectively.
Key Highlights
Airlines industry covers passenger air transportation, including scheduled flights but excludes air freight transport. Industry volume is defined as the total number of seats sold by airlines registered in a particular country or region. Industry value is defined as the total airline revenue generated from passenger traffic. It is calculated by multiplying the average revenue per passenger by the number of seats sold. The market segments include charter, low-cost, and full-service airlines. Charter airline is hired by a group or single customer for leisure or business purposes, or as an air ambulance, and flies outside normal schedules. Airlines classified as non-scheduled by civil aviation organizations fall into this category. Low-cost airlines offer lower fares by eliminating many traditional services. To recover the revenue lost in reduced ticket prices, the airlines may charge for additional facilities such as priority boarding, seat allocation, food, and baggage. Full-service airlines generally have higher fares, operate long-distance routes, and offer a complete range of in-flight services. All market data and forecasts are adjusted for inflation and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using yearly annual average exchange rates.
Scope
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global airlines industry Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global airlines industry Leading company profiles reveal details of key airlines industry players' global operations and financial performance Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global airlines industry with five year forecasts by both value and volume
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1. Market value
1.2. Market value forecast
1.3. Market volume
1.4. Market volume forecast
1.5. Category segmentation
1.6. Geography segmentation
1.7. Competitive landscape
2 Introduction
2.1. What is this report about?
2.2. Who is the target reader?
2.3. How to use this report
2.4. Definitions
3 Global Airlines
3.1. Market Overview
3.2. Market Data
3.3. Market Segmentation
3.4. Market outlook
3.5. Five forces analysis
4 Macroeconomic Indicators
4.1. Country data
AirlineCompany Profiles
Aeroenlaces Nacionales SA De CV Aeroflot OAO Aerovias de Mexico SA de CV Air Canada Air China Ltd Air France-KLM SA Air India Ltd Air New Zealand Ltd Alliance Aviation Services Ltd American Airlines Group Inc Ana Holdings Inc Asiana Airlines Inc Atlasjet Havacilik AS Azul SA Capital A Bhd China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd China Southern Airlines Co Ltd Comair Ltd Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV Corendon Airlines Delta Air Lines Inc Deutsche Lufthansa AG easyJet Airline Company Ltd easyJet Plc Finnair Oyj GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA Hainan Airlines Co Ltd Interglobe Aviation Ltd International Consolidated Airlines Group SA Italia Trasporto Aereo SpA Japan Airlines Co Ltd JEJU AIR Co., Ltd. Ltd KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Korean Air Lines Co Ltd LATAM Airlines Group SA Lion Air Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi AS PT Garuda Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT Sriwijaya Air PT. Indonesia AirAsia Qantas Airways Ltd Regional Express Holdings Ltd Ryanair Holdings Plc SA Airlink (Pty) Ltd SAS AB Siberia Airlines Singapore Airlines Ltd Skymark Airlines Inc South African Airways SOC Ltd Southwest Airlines Co TATA SIA Airlines Ltd The Emirates Group Transavia France S.A.S Turk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi T'way Air co., Ltd. United Airlines Holdings Inc Ural Airlines JSC UTair Aviation WestJet Group Inc
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
