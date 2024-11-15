Thundersoft Partners With HERE Technologies To Enhance Intelligent Navigation Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

On November 14, 2024, ThunderSoft (Stock Code: 300496), a world leading OS and intelligent device products and provider, and HERE Technologies, the leading location data and platform, announced a strategic partnership to enhance collaboration in intelligent navigation and high-definition maps. The collaboration aims to support the efficient development of navigation systems, contributing to a more connected and intelligent mobility ecosystem.

The agreement will see both companies maximize their technical strengths and platform resources for comprehensive, multifaceted cooperation. ThunderSoft's Aqua Drive OS will integrate HERE location data and services, including HERE SDK, HD Map and autonomous driving solutions. These AI-powered elements, create a foundation for developers worldwide to build intelligent system platforms. Additionally, the partnership will deliver tailored intelligent navigation solutions for international markets, addressing the diverse requirements of automotive manufacturers and consumers.

The companies will also collaborate to develop immersive and interactive 3D high-definition mapping solutions by combining HERE's map data with ThunderSoft's Kanzi Map engine, establishing a new benchmark in intelligent driving and navigation.

Deon Newman, Senior Vice President and General Manager of HERE Technologies said, "This strategic partnership with ThunderSoft represents a transformative step in delivering on the potential of AI and software-defined vehicles. By uniting our best-in-class location technology with ThunderSoft's advanced system capabilities, we will together deliver greater insight and intelligence to every journey, empowering our clients to create richer, more personalized experiences for their customers worldwide."

Hengshang Chang, Executive President and President of SmartVehicle Business Group of ThunderSoft, highlighted the strategic importance of the collaboration, "Our collaboration with HERE holds immense significance. By integrating HERE's map data and location platform capabilities with ThunderSoft's pioneering vehicle OS technology, we aim to develop more competitive, globally-oriented intelligent navigation systems for the automotive industry, enabling automakers to achieve accelerated growth."

