You'll walk away knowing how to calculate the ROI for your specific communications!

So many aspects of what we do can be measured, so where to start? Angela Sinickas, CEO of Sinickas Communications, Inc. will help you identify the most important messages to measure (the ones that change employees' behaviors in ways that improve business success) and the correct channels to carry those messages.

What you will learn:



Develop measures that will connect your internal communications with the achievement of ideal behaviors and organizational goals

Select which organizational goals will be most positively affected by your internal communication campaigns and prioritize them accordingly

Build measurements into your communication planning process, so you can track progress and make data-driven decisions about how to improve your messaging

Determine what data and metrics you need to monitor and why, so you can assess the effectiveness of your internal communications and fine-tune your approach as needed

Use data to help you make strategic adjustments to your internal communications approach, ensuring that you're delivering the right messages to the right people at the right time

Choose the best channels for delivering knowledge and attitude messages to your internal stakeholders, considering their needs, preferences, and communication styles

Identify the ideal behaviors for each stakeholder group to reach the goal; By focusing on specific behaviors, you can help your employees understand what's expected of them and motivate them to act

Benefits of Attending This Virtual Masterclass



Access practical presentations with real examples and proven strategies from your peers at a variety of leading organizations

Networking list for attendees to continue the conversation after the masterclass, connect with like-minded professionals in internal communications, and expand your professional network

Interactive hands-on breakout sessions led by experienced internal communications professionals, allowing you to work collaboratively with your peers and gain valuable insights and feedback

Certificate of attendance for CEUs, demonstrating your commitment to professional development and mastery of internal communications skills

Opportunity to meet with peers face-to-face, building personal connections and fostering a sense of community within the internal communications field

Guaranteed extensive, how-to instruction that you can use immediately to improve your internal communications strategy and achieve tangible results Chance to have your most pressing questions on internal communications answered in real-time by experts in the field, providing personalized guidance and support

This isn't a passive experience! You will be encouraged to engage throughout the entire event through small group breakouts, networking breaks & more!

Leave with a thorough understanding of the latest best practices in measurement and how they apply - or can be applied - in your work context.

Who Should Attend:

This Conference has been researched and designed for Vice Presidents, Directors, Managers, Specialists, Officers, Leaders, and Consultants involved in:



Internal Communications

Employee Engagement

Brand Communication

Strategic Communications

Employee Communications

Training & Development

Employee Relations

Public Relations

Human Resources

Strategic Planning

Intranet Communications

Digital Communications

Global Communications Organizational Development

Agenda:

11:00 am - 11:05 am - Welcome & Introductions

11:05 am - 12:35 pm - Communication Measurements Master Class Part 1

Angela Sinickas, CEO - Sinickas Communications, Inc.

12:25 pm - 1:20 pm - Panel: Measuring our Communications, Improving our Connections: Insights from the Inside



Lauren Fisher, Director, Cloud Technology Group Internal Communications and Executive Operations - Akamai Technologies

Toby Ward, President - Prescient Digital Media

Patrick Holmes, Director of Marketing and Communications - Veteran Benefits Guide Angela Tarricone, Organizational Communications Manager - Patelco

1:20 pm - 1:30 pm - Refresh & Recharge

1:30 pm - 3:00 pm - Communication Measurements Master Class Part 2

Angela Sinickas, CEO - Sinickas Communications, Inc.

3:00 pm - 3:05 pm - Wrap Up & Thank You

Speakers

Shel Holtz, SCMP

Sr. Director of Communications - Webcor

Angela Sinickas

CEO - Sinickas Communications, Inc.

For more information about this conference visit

