(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Big Data Analytics in Smart Size, Share & Trends Analysis, 2024-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America Big Data Analytics in Smart Manufacturing Market is expected to witness market growth of 18.9% CAGR during the forecast period (2024-2031).

The US market dominated the North America Big Data Analytics in Smart Manufacturing Market by country in 2023, and is expected to continue to be a dominant market till 2031; thereby, achieving a market value of $94.01 billion by 2031. The Canadian market is expected to witness a CAGR of 21.3% during 2024-2031. Additionally, the Mexican market is projected to experience a CAGR of 20.4% during 2024-2031.

Smart manufacturing facilities in Mexico can leverage data analytics to interact with the smart grid. As clean energy sources are integrated, manufacturers can adjust production schedules based on energy availability and cost, leading to more efficient operations. Mexican manufacturers can utilize big data analytics to participate in demand response programs, adjusting energy usage based on grid requirements. This not only contributes to overall energy efficiency but also helps reduce operational costs. Thus, rising energy sector and increasing healthcare investments in the region is driving the growth of the market.

List of key companies profiled in the big data analytics in North American smart manufacturing market:



IBM Corporation

Siemens AG

General Electric Company

SAP SE

Microsoft Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

PTC Inc. Cisco Systems, Inc.

Market Report Segmentation

By Component



Software



Data Analytics & Visualization Tools



Data Integration & Management Tools

Reporting & Monitoring Tools

Services



Consulting



Implementation Support & Maintenance

By Deployment Mode



Cloud



Public Cloud



Hybrid Cloud

Private Cloud On-premises

By Organization Size



Large Enterprises Small & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Technology



Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Internet of Things (IoT)

Machine Learning

Cloud Computing Other Technology

By Industry Vertical



Automotive

Electronics

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Aerospace & Defense

Energy & Utilities

Food & Beverages Other Industry Vertical

By Application



Predictive Maintenance

Supply Chain Optimization

Production Optimization

Quality Management

Asset Management Other Application

By Country



US

Canada

Mexico Rest of North America

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900