Two Children Among Those Injured In Odesa: Zelensky Reacts To Russia's Latest Strikes

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two children are among those in Russia's latest strikes on Odesa.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a post on social medi , Ukrinform reports.

Zelensky stressed that Russia does not stop shelling Ukraine, and terrorizing regions, peaceful cities, and communities.

“Over the past 24 hours, the occupiers have been shelling the Donetsk region-where a drone strike claimed one life-along with Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Kherson, Sumy and Chernihiv regions, using artillery, drones, and guided aerial bombs,” he wrote.

He recalled that on Thursday evening, Odesa suffered a combined massive attack involving missiles and drones.

“Residential buildings, a heating main, an educational institution, and a church were damaged. The port area was also hit. Tragically, one person died because of terror, and ten others were injured, including two children. Assistance is being provided to everyone in need. I am grateful to everyone involved in rescuing our people and eliminating the consequences,” Zelensky noted.

He stressed that Ukraine is defending against such Russian attacks, and constantly needs effective protection from this terror.

“We keep repeating that Ukraine needs more air defense systems, the capability to destroy means of terror on enemy territory, defense packages, and increased sanctions pressure on Russia,” the head of the state stressed.

As Ukrinform reported, a Russian attack on Odesa on November 14 killed one person and wounded at least ten.

Photo: Ukrinform , SES