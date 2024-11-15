(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



Frost & Sullivan released the Emerging Asia-Pacific Big Data Market Research Report, 2024, in October 2024. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the big data market across key emerging markets in the emerging Asia-Pacific region, including Hong Kong SAR, the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. The report highlights the critical role of big data in driving digital transformation, especially in the finance, government, and telecom sectors, where real-time data processing and intelligent data lakes are leading the way. Huawei Cloud, along with AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and Alibaba Cloud, is distinguished for pioneering solutions that empower enterprises to harness big data for advanced analytics and operational efficiency.

Definition and Constitution of the Big Data Market

The report defines the big data market as encompassing the entire ecosystem involved in data collection, storage, computation, analysis, and application. In this ecosystem, businesses are leveraging data platforms that integrate hardware and software technologies to extract actionable insights from vast amounts of data in real-time. As digital economies rise in the Emerging Asia-Pacific region, particularly in sectors such as telecommunications, finance, and internet services, the demand for technologies like data lakes, data warehouses, and intelligent data lakes is growing rapidly. These platforms help enterprises store, process, and analyze large-scale data sets efficiently, thus driving innovation and improving business operations.







Surge in Big Data Demand Amid Regional Digital Transformation

The Emerging Asia-Pacific region is experiencing a rapid shift towards digital economies, creating widespread demand for big data solutions across multiple industries. The report highlights that industries such as finance, government, internet, and telecommunications are leveraging big data technologies to improve operational efficiency, drive innovation, and enhance customer experiences. Banks and financial institutions in countries like Singapore and Malaysia are using big data analytics to enhance fraud detection, optimize risk management, and personalize customer services. Telecom operators in Indonesia are utilizing data insights for network optimization, customer segmentation, and offering tailored services based on usage patterns. Meanwhile, government initiatives in Malaysia and Thailand are focusing on smart city projects where big data is used for urban planning, traffic management, and public safety.

Additionally, large enterprises are increasingly adopting big data to address challenges such as multi-source data integration, real-time analysis, and data security. Fragmented data complicates decision-making, while delays in real-time analysis can hinder production and supply chain efficiency. Moreover, with growing cyber threats, robust data protection is critical to ensuring compliance and safeguarding sensitive information. In the internet sector, big data platforms are enabling companies to provide personalized user experiences by analyzing user behavior in real time. This helps improve user engagement, retention, and overall commercial value. Additionally, big data plays a crucial role in privacy protection and compliance, allowing companies to manage user data securely while adhering to regional data protection regulations, thereby building user trust and enhancing competitiveness.

Real-Time Data Processing and Intelligent Data Lakes Lead the Market

The report highlights that real-time computing combined with intelligent data lakes is driving major technological developments across the Emerging Asia-Pacific region. These solutions enable businesses to process large-scale, real-time data streams, significantly enhancing their ability to respond to dynamic market conditions and optimize operational efficiency.

Industries such as finance, retail, and manufacturing are increasingly adopting real-time data processing to improve decision-making, manage risks, and enhance customer experiences. By integrating real-time computing with intelligent data lakes, companies can dynamically scale data management capabilities and enhance the precision of analytics. This combination offers greater flexibility and cost-efficiency, particularly for complex industries handling large datasets.

Additionally, the fusion of edge computing with intelligent data lakes is expected to further accelerate data processing capabilities by enabling distributed computing architectures. This integration allows businesses to reduce latency, optimize resource management, and improve overall operational intelligence, particularly in sectors such as logistics and IoT-driven smart cities.

Big Data Vendor Evaluation Criteria

The report evaluates big data service providers based on three key criteria: Market Application, Technology Innovation, and Customer Service.

Market Application assesses the business coverage and market share of service providers in the Emerging Asia-Pacific region. Special focus is placed on their adaptability and depth of application in key industries such as finance, government, and telecommunications. Providers leading in market share rankings across multiple regions, particularly in markets like Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines, are highlighted for their potential to meet diverse industry needs effectively.

Technology Innovation examines providers' technical strengths in areas like intelligent data lakes, lakehouse integration, elastic scaling, and AI integration. Providers are evaluated on their leadership in data storage, real-time data processing, fault tolerance, and support for intelligent decision-making. High marks are awarded to vendors demonstrating robust technological innovation.

Customer Service evaluates localized support within the emerging Asia-Pacific market, particularly focusing on data security, risk management, and compatibility with various systems and interfaces. The ability to provide tailored solutions that meet the complex data needs of enterprises is a key factor in this evaluation, enhancing customer satisfaction and competitive advantage.

Huawei Cloud Leads the Big Data Market Competition in Emerging APAC

The report identifies Huawei Cloud, AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and Alibaba Cloud as 'Leaders' in the emerging Asia-Pacific big data market. These providers excel in areas like intelligent data lakes, lakehouse integration, and AI-driven analytics, offering cutting-edge technology for advanced data processing and application development.







Huawei Cloud stands out in several markets, particularly in Hong Kong SAR, Thailand, and Bangladesh, where it holds a leading market share. In both the telecom and financial industries across the Emerging Asia-Pacific region, Huawei ranks first, thanks to its real-time data analytics and intelligent data lake solutions. These capabilities have been instrumental in driving operational efficiency and enabling data-driven transformations. The flexibility and security offered by Huawei Cloud's solutions help organizations optimize their operations while ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements, making it a preferred choice for enterprises in the region.

AWS continues to lead the market in Singapore, particularly in the internet sectors, where its mature cloud ecosystem and extensive support services enable businesses to scale and innovate rapidly. Microsoft Azure has also shown strong performance in the Thailand and Malaysia, supporting enterprises with AI-driven cloud services and intelligent data analytics to accelerate their digital transformation journeys. Meanwhile, Cloudera, Databricks, Snowflake and IBM are positioned as 'Challengers' in the market. These companies possess clear advantages in specific regions or industries and actively expand their market share while continuously improving their technology and service levels to meet customer needs. Oracle, Greenplum, and Teradata, recognized as 'Specialists,' are known for their specialized technical expertise and extensive experience in enterprise-level big data platforms and data warehouses, enabling them to offer customized solutions that meet specific business needs.

Overall, vendors like Huawei Cloud, AWS, GCP and Microsoft Azure are driving the growth of the big data market in the Emerging Asia-Pacific region by offering advanced real-time analytics and intelligent data lake solutions. These providers continue to innovate and adapt to the evolving needs of industries, ensuring businesses can leverage big data technologies to enhance efficiency, optimize operations, and remain competitive in a rapidly digitalizing world. For a detailed report, please click: .

