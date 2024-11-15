SONGMICS HOME Partners With Rise Above Foundation For Second Year Of Start Above Initiative, Renovating Homes For Young Adults

CONCORD, Mass., Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SONGMICS HOME, a globally leading furniture brand that serves 20 million homes, is partnering with American nonprofit Rise Above Foundation for the second consecutive year as part of the "Start Above" public welfare initiative. SONGMICS HOME's participation aims to help youth out of foster family build their first dream homes as they begin new chapters in their lives.

Between 2023 and 2024, SONGMICS HOME has worked with the Massachusetts-based Rise Above Foundation, a nonprofit founded in 2009, supporting five young people by renovating their first apartments. SONGMICS HOME provided essential furnishings to help these individuals settle into homes that reflect their personalities and aesthetic preferences, giving them a sense of normalcy in their new spaces. The initiative shows the care of local community organizations for the life enrichment of young people.

SONGMICS HOME's team collaborates closely with designers, donating furniture and furnishings products tailored to the needs of young people. Staff members clean the apartment, assemble the furniture, and decorate living spaces, ensuring they are comfortable, practical, and stylish. This hands-on approach reflects SONGMICS HOME's deep commitment to the youth of today, as the company pursues social responsibility to help them transit into a life with more self-esteem in the early stage of their life journey.

"It's honored to join this meaningful project. With stylish furnishings products, we hope to help create youth's ideal personalized living spaces that can be called a real home," said Daisy Wei, senior brand manager of SONGMICS HOME.

Sarah Baldiga, co-founder & executive director of Rise Above Foundation, expressed her pride that the foundation has been able to support young adults when they are moving into their first home, and even though they've experienced foster care, this is a chance to set a new chapter in their lives with opportunities to start fresh.

Over the years, SONGMICS HOME has collaborated with a range of global non-profit organizations, including the global tree planting NGO One Tree Planted, France's leading poverty alleviation organization Emmaüs Défi, Rise Above Foundation, the first animal protection association in France La Société Protectrice des Animaux, and non-profit animal welfare organization Priceless Pets Rescue, focusing on key areas such as sustainability, social care, and animal welfare.

Looking ahead, SONGMICS HOME will continue its mission to "Complete Your Dream Home" by partnering with global organizations to support those in need, especially youth, and create a positive societal impact through addressing pressing issues and promoting giving back.

About SONGMICS HOME

SONGMICS HOME was officially established in 2010. We own 3 major product brands including SONGMICS for home furnishings, VASAGLE for stylish furniture, and Feandrea for pet supplies. With the mission of "Complete Your Dream Home", we strive to provide global consumers with stylish and valuable furnishing products. Together with an efficient experience, we are enabling everyone to effortlessly create their dream homes.

To date, our products have successfully entered more than 70 countries and regions, including Europe, North and Central America, and Asia, serving over 20 million families worldwide.

