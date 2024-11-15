PM Modi's Aircraft Faces Technical Snag At Deoghar Airport In Jharkhand, His Return To Delhi Delayed

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime Narendra Modi has been compelled to delay his return to Delhi after his aircraft experienced a technical snag on Friday afternoon. The plane will remain at the Deoghar airport for some time. PM Modi addressed two rallies in poll-bound Jharkhand on Friday ahead of a scheduled event in Delhi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also found himself unable to exit poll-bound Jharkhand on Friday after his chopper was flagged for ATC non-clearance. The aircraft was eventually cleared for after a delay of 45 minutes - with party leaders dubbing it a calculated move to disrupt his campaign schedule.

"Just because the PM is in Deogarh, Rahul Gandhi was not allowed to cross that area...There is the protocol we understand but Congress ruled the country for 70 years and such an incident never happened with any opposition leader. This is not acceptable," said Dipika Pandey Singh, MLA and Congress candidate from Mahagama seat.

The updates came soon after the PM concluded a visit to Jamui in Bihar to commemorate the birth anniversary of legendary freedom fighter Birsa Munda. He launched tribal welfare projects worth more than ₹6,000 crore during the event.

(With inputs from agencies)