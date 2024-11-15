Brazil Leads In Latin America’S Culinary Landscape: A Deeper Look At The 51-100 Restaurant Rankings

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Latin American gastronomic scene is buzzing with anticipation as Rio de Janeiro prepares to host the Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants awards for the second time.



Set for November 26, 2024, this event, often dubbed the "Oscar of Gastronomy," has already begun revealing its honors. In early October, Marsia Taha Mohamed was named Latin America's Best Female Chef 2024.



Born in Bulgaria but raised in Bolivia , her mother's homeland, Mohamed represents the diverse influences shaping the region's cuisine.



Mid-October saw São Paulo's two-Michelin-starred Tuju receive the hospitality award, while Ecuador's Clara was designated the One to Watch 2024.







The recently unveiled extended list, ranking restaurants from 51st to 100th place, has put Brazil in the spotlight. Eight Brazilian establishments made the cut:







Manu (Curitiba) - #60



D.O.M. (São Paulo) - #67



Origem (Salvador) - #68



Cipriani (Rio de Janeiro) - #77



Notiê (São Paulo) - #85



Mocotó (São Paulo) - #87



Manga (Salvador) - #90

Oro (Rio de Janeiro) - #91



This strong showing spans four cities, highlighting Brazil's culinary diversity.Chile follows closely with seven entries, while Mexico secures six spots. La Docena, located in Mexico City's Polanco neighborhood, claimed the 51st position, the highest among Mexican entries.This distribution reflects the evolving culinary landscape across Latin America. The extended list features restaurants from 23 cities, showcasing the region's gastronomic breadth.Santiago, Chile emerges as a notable hotspot with seven entries. The inclusion of 13 new restaurants, including first-time entries from Costa Rica and Mendoza, Argentin , indicates a broadening culinary map.These rankings, initiated in 2013, are compiled through votes from over 300 experts in the field. The process, overseen by Deloitte, aims for fairness and transparency.Beyond mere rankings, the awards have become a driving force for gastro-tourism and international recognition of Latin American cuisine. As the main event approaches, the culinary world eagerly awaits the reveal of the top 50 restaurants.The 2023 edition saw Lima's Maido take the top spot, followed by Bogotá's El Chato and Buenos Aires' Don Julio. Mexico's strong performance, with 11 restaurants in the top 50, sets high expectations for 2024.The awards ceremony will be accompanied by events like #50BestTalks and 50 Best Signature Sessions, fostering industry dialogue.These rankings not only celebrate culinary excellence but also serve as a barometer for evolving tastes and trends in Latin American gastronomy.