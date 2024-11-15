Elon Musk’S Secret Meeting With Iranian Ambassador Sparks Diplomatic Intrigue

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Elon Musk, the tech billionaire and close advisor to President-elect Donald Trump, met with Iran's UN Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani on Monday. The meeting took place at an undisclosed location in New York City.



It lasted over an hour and focused on reducing tensions between Iran and the United States. Two Iranian officials described the encounter as "positive" and "promising" to The New York Times.



They spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the discussions. The meeting's secrecy and high-level participants have raised eyebrows in circles.



Musk's involvement in such delicate matters highlights his growing influence in Trump's inner circle. He has participated in job interviews for the new administration and even joined calls with foreign leaders.



This level of access for a private citizen is unusual and potentially controversial. The Trump transition team has not confirmed or denied the meeting.







Steven Cheung, Trump's communications director, stated they do not comment on private meetings. Iran's mission to the U also declined to comment on the reported encounter.

Potential Shift in US-Iran Relations

This meeting comes against a backdrop of strained US-Iran relations. Trump withdrew from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal during his first term. He imposed severe economic sanctions on Iran, targeting its oil exports and banking sector.



Iranian officials suggested that Musk seek sanctions exemptions from the US Treasury. They also proposed he consider bringing his businesses to Tehran.



This indicates Iran's interest in economic cooperation despite past tensions. The meeting's timing is significant, occurring shortly after Trump's re-election.



It suggests a potential shift in approach to US-Iran relations under the upcoming Trump administration. Musk 's role as an intermediary could provide a new channel for dialogue.



However, challenges remain. Conservative factions in Iran oppose engagement with Trump. Any agreement would require approval from Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.



Recent events, including an alleged Iranian plot against Trump, further complicate matters. Musk's expanding role in Trump's team has reportedly caused some friction.



Insiders describe him as acting like a "co-president." His constant presence at Mar-a-Lago has raised eyebrows among Trump's long-time advisors.

