Getninjas Faces Challenges In Q3 2024: Profit Dips Amid Strategic Investments

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) GetNinjas, Brazil's leading service hiring platform, reported mixed results for the third quarter of 2024. The company's net fell to R$3.8 million ($666,667), marking a 10% year-over-year decline.



This downturn occurred alongside an 11% decrease in revenue, which totaled R$14 million ($2.46 million). Despite these challenges, GetNinjas saw improvements in certain areas.



The company's net result grew by 27%, rising from R$9.3 million ($1.63 million) in Q3 2023 to R$11.8 million ($2.07 million) in Q3 2024. This positive shift suggests effective financial management amid difficult market conditions.



However, the company's EBITDA performance raised concerns. The adjusted EBITDA stood at negative R$3.6 million ($631,579), representing a 79% deterioration from the previous year.



GetNinjas attributed this decline to strategic investments aimed at enhancing user experience and platform security. The platform's operational metrics revealed both positive and negative trends.







Service requests decreased by 14% year-over-year, totaling 900,000 in Q3 2024. Yet, the professional user base grew to 5.7 million, up from 5.1 million in the previous year.

GetNinjas' Growth Amid Economic Challenges

This growth indicates continued interest from service providers despite the challenging environment. GetNinjas' management emphasized their focus on long-term growth and platform improvements.



The company increased its general and administrative expenses by 8% to R$11.2 million ($1.96 million). This rise reflects ongoing investments in technology and operational efficiency.



The company 's performance must be viewed within the context of Brazil's economic landscape. As a platform connecting service providers with clients, GetNinjas operates in a market sensitive to economic fluctuations and consumer spending patterns.



Looking ahead, GetNinjas faces the challenge of balancing short-term profitability with long-term growth strategies. The company's investments in platform enhancements and user experience improvements may yield benefits in future quarters.



However, the immediate impact on financial results highlights the delicate balance required in the competitive digital services market.

