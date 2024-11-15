(MENAFN- The Rio Times) (Analysis) Europe grapples with a complex defense dilemma as tides shift across the continent. The once-popular idea of a European now faces growing resistance from rising right-wing forces. This change mirrors broader transformations in Europe's political landscape.



Conservative parties have gained significant ground in recent across Europe. Marine Le Pen's National Rally made substantial gains in France's 2024 parliamentary elections.



Germany's Alternative for Germany increased its vote share in several state elections and center-right Friedrich Merz leads the polls as Germany heads to early election in February 2025.



Italy's government, led by Giorgia Meloni, exemplifies this rightward shift. Meloni's Brothers of Italy party campaigned on national sovereignty and stricter immigration policies. The Netherlands saw a similar trend with Geert Wilders' Party for Freedom winning the most seats in 2023.



These political changes significantly impact European defense policy. Right-wing parties typically prioritize national interests over EU-wide initiatives. They favor stronger ties with NATO rather than supporting an independent European military force.







The concept of a European army faces numerous challenges in this new political climate. Many libertarian governments resist ceding control over military matters to the EU. They prefer maintaining national autonomy in defense decisions.

The European Army Conundrum: Balancing National Sovereignty and Continental Defense

Despite these obstacles, some progress has occurred in European defense cooperation. The Permanent Structured Cooperation and European Defence Fund continue to operate. However, these initiatives fall short of creating a unified European military force.



Proponents argue that a European army would enhance the EU's strategic autonomy and reduce dependence on the United States. They claim it could lead to more efficient use of resources and create economies of scale.



Critics, however, raise valid concerns about the practicality and desirability of such a force. Many argue that national armies, coordinated through NATO, already provide an effective defense structure. NATO allows for flexible cooperation while preserving national control over military decisions.







Germany's situation exemplifies the intricacies of the European defense debate. As the largest contributor to the EU budget, providing around 25% of total funds, Germany faces a dilemma. Some argue that Germany should prioritize its domestic defense industry rather than contributing to a European force.



This approach could potentially boost German manufacturing, create local jobs, and strengthen national defense capabilities. Critics argue that investing in a European force might lead to job creation in other EU countries for "solidarity reasons," while Germany foots a significant portion of the bill.



The idea of maintaining strong, independently financed national armies that can integrate when necessary has gained traction. This approach allows countries to tailor defense spending to national priorities while maintaining cooperative abilities.



Critics of the European army concept often view it as an overreach by EU bureaucrats. They argue that defense decisions should remain with elected national leaders, accountable to their citizens.



The debate touches on broader questions of European identity and integration. While some see a common army as a logical step in European integration, others view it as potentially undermining diverse national interests.







