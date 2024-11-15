VEON Receives License For Its Branch Office In Dubai International Financial Centre

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Amsterdam and Dubai, 15 November 2024 - VEON Ltd. (Nasdaq: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator, ("VEON" or the "Group"), announces that it has completed the registration of and received the commercial license for its branch office in Dubai International Finance Centre (“DIFC”).

“We are pleased to receive the necessary licenses from Dubai authorities for our branch office. These approvals enable us to upgrade our presence in Dubai in line with our plans to move VEON's headquarters to the DIFC. We are excited to explore the potential that this transition will bring, both in terms of the proximity to our markets and visibility to Gulf investors,” said Kaan Terzioglu, Group CEO of VEON .

VEON had previously announced its plan to move the Group's headquarters from Amsterdam to DIFC. Once the transition is completed, VEON will become the largest Nasdaq-listed company with its Group headquarters in Dubai.

VEON is a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and digital services to nearly 160 million connectivity customers and more than 100 million monthly active users of digital services. Operating in Pakistan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan – six countries that are home to more than 7% of the world's population – VEON transforms lives through services that empower individuals and drive economic growth.

VEON has been listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange since 2013 and provides global investors with the opportunity to participate in the growth of the frontier markets where the Group operates.

