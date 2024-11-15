Brown & Brown, Inc. Earns 2025 Military Friendly® Employer Designation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) is proud to announce that our team of companies earned the 2025 Military Friendly® Employer designation.

"Our Military Friendly® Employer designation is a result of strong collaboration across teams, including our Veterans Teammate Resource Group. Their insights and dedication help us create a more inclusive and supportive culture for veterans, spouses and the military community. Bringing service members onto the Brown & Brown team is not just about supporting those who serve or have served; it's about building a stronger, more resilient organization. The leadership skills, discipline and work ethic demonstrated by these individuals consistently inspire the broader organization to bring a mission-first attitude that drives results for our teammates, customers and communities. Embracing the unique and diverse experiences and perspectives of military personnel builds a team committed to excellence,” says chief people officer Julie Turpin.

“Organizations earning the Military Friendly® Employers designation have wholeheartedly invested in comprehensive and impactful initiatives that bring about positive, life-changing results for our valued service members, dedicated military spouses and esteemed veterans within their ranks. We salute these exemplary employers who raise the bar and understand that hiring military personnel is not merely an act of goodwill but a testament to a standard that truly embodies sound business wisdom," says Kayla Lopez, senior director of partnerships at Military Friendly®.

Institutions earning the Military Friendly® Employers designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Over twelve hundred companies participated in the Military Friendly® survey.

Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by VIQTORY with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council of independent leaders in the military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining an organization's survey score with an assessment of the organization's ability to meet thresholds for recruitment, new hire retention, employee turnover, and promotion and advancement of veterans and military employees.

Brown & Brown will be showcased in the 2025 Military Friendly® Employers in the Winter issue of G.I. Jobs ® magazine and on MilitaryFriendly.com.

