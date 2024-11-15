Interim Report For SP Group A/S - Third Quarter Of 2024
Date
11/15/2024 6:46:28 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SP Group generated revenue of DKK 2,194.9 million in the 9M 2024 reporting period, a 12.4% improvement from DKK 1,953.2 million in 9M 2023. EBITDA was up by 38.1% to DKK 447.3 million from DKK 323.9 million last year, and profit before tax was up by 82.9% to DKK 254.2 million. The earnings improvement was driven by higher sales of own brands. The FY 2024 guidance provided in Announcement no. 11/2024 is narrowed. SP Group now expects FY 2024 revenue to grow by 10-16% (previously 8-18%) for an EBITDA margin of 19-21% and an EBT margin of 11-13%.
See attached company announcement.
Attachment
Meddelelse nr. 28 - Q3 - EN - 15 11 24
MENAFN15112024004107003653ID1108889758
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.