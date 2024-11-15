Prolongation Of Term In Office Of Chairman Of The Management Board Of AS Pro Kapital Grupp
AS Pro Kapital Grupp (hereinafter Pro Kapital) informs, that on 15th of November, 2024 the Supervisory Council of Pro Kapital has decided to prolong the term of office of the Chairman of the Management Board of Pro Kapital, Edoardo Axel Preatoni, from 1st of January, 2025 until 31st of December, 2029.
A longer term than 3 years is allowed by the law and by the Articles of Association of Pro Kapital. Edoardo Axel Preatoni has been the Management Board member of Pro Kapital since 2016.
AS Pro Kapital Grupp management board will continue with two members (Edoardo Axel Preatoni and Neringa Rasimavičienė).
