Correction: AB KN Energies Financial Information Reporting Dates In 2024
Date
11/15/2024 5:46:09 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Correction: Interim financial information for the 3 quarters of 2024 will be released on 18 November 2024.
AB KN Energies (further – KN) informs that it plans to release financial information in 2024 according to the following schedule:
| Date
| Reporting information
|
|
| 29 February 2024
| Unaudited financial statements for the year 2023
| 27 March 2024
| Audited financial statements for the year 2023
| 21 May 2024
| Interim financial information for the 1st quarter of 2024
| 14 August 2024
| Interim financial information for the 6 months of 2024
| 18 November 2024
| Interim financial information for the 3 quarters of 2024
On 30 April 2024, the Company convened an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.
Tomas Tumėnas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 46 391772
