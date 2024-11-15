Global Game Based Learning Market Set For 25.0% Growth, Reaching $42.46 Billion By 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The game-based learning market has expanded rapidly in recent years, set to increase from $14.13 billion in 2023 to $17.41 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.3%. This growth has been driven by evolving educational approaches, rising demand for interactive and engaging learning tools, an emphasis on personalized learning, and the recognized advantages of gamification.

How Big Is the Global Game Based Learning Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The game-based learning market is anticipated to witness significant growth in the coming years, projected to reach $42.46 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.0%. This forecasted growth is driven by an increased focus on skill development, the rise of mobile learning platforms, expanded use in corporate training, and the integration of analytics and data-driven insights.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Game Based Learning Market?

An increasing emphasis on personalized learning is expected to drive growth in the game-based learning market. Personalized learning involves tailoring education to meet the unique needs, interests, strengths, and abilities of each student. Tasks are adjusted according to learners' capabilities and interests, promoting greater responsibility for learning. Game-based personalized learning enriches educational experiences by offering timely, efficient learning that simulates real-world scenarios for both instructors and learners.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Game Based Learning Market Share?

Key players in the game based learning market include Spin Master Corp., Mojang Studios AB, Kahoot! AS, Frontier Developments plc, G-Cube, Schell Games LLC, Hornbill FX Limited, LearningWare Inc., Banzai Labs Inc., StratBeans Consulting LLC, Raptivity Technologies Pvt. Ltd., MAK Technologies India Pvt Ltd, Tangible Play, BreakAway Games Ltd., Gamelearn S.L., Lumos Labs Inc., Classcraft Education Inc., Simulearn LLC, Growth Engineering Ltd, Playgen Limited, Kuato Studios Inc., Recurrence Inc., Fundamentor Learning Ltd., Will Interactive, Cognite ToyBox Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Game Based Learning Market Size?

Leading companies in the game-based learning market are developing innovative solutions, such as educational gaming platforms, to maintain their market position. These platforms are digital or online environments designed to host and deliver educational games and activities.

How Is the Global Game Based Learning Market Segmented?

1) By Component: Solution, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premise

3) By Game Type: AR VR Games, AI-based Games, Location-based Games, Assessment and Evaluation Games, Training, Knowledge and Skill-based Games, Language Learning Games, Other Game Types

4) By End User: Consumer, Education, Government, Enterprises

North America: The Leading Region in the Game Based Learning Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is the Game Based Learning Market?

Game-based learning is an educational approach that leverages the engaging nature of games to shape and enhance learning outcomes.

The Game Based Learning Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

.Market size data for both historical and future periods

.Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

.Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

.Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Game Based Learning Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Game Based Learning Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into game based learning market size, game based learning market drivers and trends, game based learning competitors' revenues, and game based learning market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

