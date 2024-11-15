A Spy Thriller“Old Habits Die Hard” By Dr. David Ivor William Taylor Delves Into A World Of Betrayal And Intrigue

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Now Available

"Old Habits Die Hard," This spy promises to captivate readers with suspense, complex characters, compelling exploration of loyalty and survival.

QINGDAO, SHANDONG, CHINA, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. David Taylor, a retired military intelligence officer and distinguished professor of business and military strategy, debuts his thrilling novel, Old Habits Die Hard. This meticulously crafted spy novel promises to captivate readers with its suspense, complex characters, and compelling exploration of loyalty and survival in the face of betrayal.In Old Habits Die Hard, protagonist Major Neil Olaf, a seasoned military intelligence officer, finds himself caught in a web of mystery and danger following the tragic assassination of his fiancée. With his personal life in ruins and his professional life turned upside down, Olaf is forced to confront his own past and navigate treacherous alliances that span the shadowy worlds of espionage and counterintelligence. As he grapples with grief and vengeance, Major Olaf embarks on a relentless quest for justice, drawing readers into a thrilling journey that spans continents and keeps them guessing until the final page.“Drawing on my background in military intelligence, I wanted to create a story that offers not only intense suspense but also insight into the moral complexities that often arise in intelligence work,” says Dr. Taylor.“Old Habits Die Hard is as much a personal story of loss and resilience as it is a spy novel.”At 62,589 words, this fast-paced thriller combines authentic military insight with a gripping narrative that delves into themes of loyalty, justice, and the high-stakes world of espionage. Dr. Taylor's expert storytelling and unique perspective make Old Habits Die Hard a must-read for fans of spy fiction and thrillers.Old Habits Die Hard is now available online at Amazon in hard, softback and eBook.About the AuthorDr. David Ivor William Taylor is an accomplished author and retired military intelligence officer with a distinguished academic and professional career. In addition to his fiction writing, Dr. Taylor is recognized for his contributions to military strategy and business studies, with a unique focus on the intersections between Eastern and Western political ideologies.Media Contact:Dr David Taylor Web:Phone: +86 133 064 85502 Email: ...

Dr David Ivor William TAylor

Dr David Taylor

+86 13306485502

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

The Story in Brief

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.