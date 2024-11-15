Experience Sakura - A Japanese Springtime Tradition: Tokyo Dome Hotel In The Heart Of Viewing Spots!

now and receive up to 50% off during the peak of cherry blossom season

TOKYO, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tokyo Dome Hotel (1-3-61

Koraku, Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo; General Manager: Fumiyuki Munakata), located in the heart of Tokyo, is pleased to announce an exclusive offer for the 2025 cherry blossom season.

Guests can enjoy up to 50% off accommodations, available only for a limited time.

This exclusive offer provides the perfect opportunity to experience a delightful stay amidst the breathtaking beauty of Japan's cherry blossoms. With Tokyo Dome Hotel as your base, immerse yourself in the charm and elegance of Japan during this picturesque season.

Executive Suite

Continue Reading

Conveniently located near prime cherry blossom viewing locations such as Chidorigafuchi, Rikugien, and Ueno Park, the hotel offers easy access to these sites via public transportation.

Additionally, Koishikawa Korakuen

Gardens-one of the adjacent gardens to the hotel-draws numerous visitors each year and is included in this special accommodation plan with complimentary garden tickets for our guests.

Founded in 1629 by Yorifusa Tokugawa, the first lord of the Mito Tokugawa family, and completed by the second lord, Mitsukuni, Koishikawa Korakuen Gardens

is one of the oldest surviving Edo period gardens created by feudal lords. It provides a serene and historic setting perfect for enjoying the cherry blossom season.

This special offer is available exclusively through the Tokyo Dome Hotel official website for bookings during the stay period from March 20 to April 13, 2025. Experience the splendor of spring in Japan-a must-see event that every visitor should experience at least once in their lifetime. Enjoy the iconic scenery of cherry blossoms at Tokyo Dome Hotel, a hallmark of Japan's seasonal beauty.

To activate this special plan, please use the access code [2025skr] at the following URL.

Tokyo Dome Hotel official website

URL:



About the Tokyo Dome Hotel

The

Tokyo Dome Hotel opened on June 1st, 2000 in Tokyo Dome City, one of the biggest entertainment hubs in central Tokyo. The hotel embraces the 3 concepts Tokyo Dome City aspire to achieve, "seeing," "playing," and "relaxing." The hotel also aspires to go beyond a simple facility for relaxation, to become a space filled with entertainment that incorporates elements of "fun" and "playfulness." The high-rise has 3 floors below ground and 43 floors above ground, towers at 155 meters high with a total floor area of 105,856.6 m2. The hotel has 1,006 guest rooms, 9 restaurants and lounges (including a hotel-managed restaurant outside the building), 15 large, mid-sized and small banquet rooms, wedding facilities including a chapel and temple, an outdoor pool, and other amenities.

*The images in this release are for referential purpose only

*Operations are subject to change based on prevailing conditions.

SOURCE TOKYO DOME HOTEL

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED