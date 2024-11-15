

This revolutionary technology can change the entire process of medical research, enabling more accurate, swift decisions. Due to increasing uptake by pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and healthcare providers of AI-based solutions, this market is expected to grow substantially, transforming its landscape and eventually improving patient care.

The market for providers of AI-based clinical trial solutions is being driven by the growing adoption of AI-based platforms to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of trials at different stages. One factor driving the market expansion is the public and private sectors' supportive initiatives for various therapeutic areas. Additionally, the market is growing due to the increased awareness and various uses of AI in clinical trials, including better patient selection, site selection, drug trial design, patient monitoring, and more.

AI-powered Clinical Trial Management Market Drivers:

Increased demand for drug trials is anticipated to increase the market demand

As a result of the growing application of artificial intelligence to drug trials and the availability of different AI solutions designed specifically for pharmaceutical research, such as medication compliance, trial design, selection of investigators or sites, patient monitoring, etc., the area offering AI-based clinical trial solutions is widening. Enrollment and patient eligibility are two crucial processes for the overall success of the medication trial. According to studies, 30% of medication trials end early because of patient recruitment failure, and 85% of trials are postponed during patient recruitment. Platforms with an AI component are helping to lower this barrier. In turn, the market for AI-based clinical trial solution providers is driven by several researchers utilizing AI in drug trials.

AI-powered Clinical Trial Management Market Geographical Outlook

North America is witnessing exponential growth during the forecast period

Regarding technological progress and innovation concerning artificial intelligence, North America, particularly the United States, has been at the forefront of the world. Numerous premier information technology organizations, learning institutions, and start-ups focused on preparing state-of-the-art AI answers for various industries, such as medical research or the health sector, are found in this region. A lot of funds and materials have been allocated to AI companies as well as research projects. More capital ventures, public sectors, and individual financiers have expressed their interest in creating and utilizing AI technologies in healthcare services, including clinical trials.

