RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS


11/15/2024 4:31:48 AM

Auction date 2024-11-15
Loan 1060
Coupon 0.75 %
ISIN-code SE0009496367
Maturity 2028-05-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln 1000 +/- 1000
Total bid volume, SEK mln 3,620
Volume sold, SEK mln 1,000
Number of bids 13
Number of accepted bids 1
Average yield 1.840 %
Lowest yield 1.840 %
Highest accepted yield 1.840 %
% accepted at highest yield 100.00

Auction date 2024-11-15
Loan 1062
Coupon 0.125 %
ISIN-code SE0013935319
Maturity 2031-05-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln 1000 +/- 1000
Total bid volume, SEK mln 3,370
Volume sold, SEK mln 1,000
Number of bids 12
Number of accepted bids 3
Average yield 1,980 %
Lowest yield 1,979 %
Highest accepted yield 1,980 %
% accepted at highest yield 94,06


Auction date 2024-11-15
Loan 1063
Coupon 0.50 %
ISIN-code SE0015193313
Maturity 2045-11-24
Tendered volume, SEK mln 1000 +/- 1000
Total bid volume, SEK mln 4,310
Volume sold, SEK mln 1,000
Number of bids 27
Number of accepted bids 15
Average yield 2.316 %
Lowest yield 2.270 %
Highest accepted yield 2.328 %
% accepted at highest yield 49.23


