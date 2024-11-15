(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Flame Retardant Apparel Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Fabric (Inherent, Treated), Product (Disposable, Durable), End-use (Defense & Law Enforcement, Oil & Gas), and Segment Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China's flame retardant apparel market size is estimated to reach USD 332.8 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7% from 2025 to 2030. Increasing demand for flame retardant apparel in the end-use industries, such as law enforcement and defense, oil and gas, and petrochemical, is expected to fuel the market growth in China.

According to a survey conducted by the University of Science and Technology of China in 2018, a large proportion of firefighters experienced difficulty in moving ankles, elbows, arms, knees, and thighs, and more than 45% of the people surveyed experienced overheating during firefighting. As a result, the need for improved fire safety clothing is likely to drive product demand.

Leakage and explosion were the major types of casualty accidents, accounting for 59.5% of the overall accidents, followed by fire incidents, accounting for 24% of the total casualty accidents. As a result, the need for flame retardant apparel is high in China, which is expected to propel the demand for the product in the industrial sector.

With the presence of a large number of manufacturers in the market, buyers can enter into direct contracts with manufacturers based on their requirements. This is projected to reduce the cost of switching suppliers and elevate buyer power.

China Flame Retardant Apparel Market Report Highlights

By fabric, the inherent segment led the market and accounted for 53% share of the total revenue in 2024 owing to the enhanced flame and ember resistant nature of the fabric and increasing adoption in firefighting applications

By product, the durable flame retardant apparel segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period, on account of increasing consumer preference for highly durable clothing with enhanced operability and breathability

The defense and law enforcement end-use segment dominated the China market in 2024, attributed to the critical need for protective clothing that ensures the safety of personnel in high-risk environments.

The substantial growth of the oil and gas industry in the country, coupled with increasing exploration and extraction activities, is expected to augment the penetration of FR apparel in the oil and gas end-use segment over the forecast period Key players are focusing on research and development activities to develop new technologies for product manufacturing and integration across various stages of the value chain to gain a competitive edge in the market. Why should you buy this report?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 70 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $224.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $332.8 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0% Regions Covered China



