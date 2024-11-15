Growing corporate culture in regional economies is driving the market demand.

As the major regional economies, namely the United States and Canada, are witnessing significant growth, the corporate culture and establishment of new firms are also rising in such nations. For instance, according to the "Key Small Business Statistics" issued by Innovation, Science, and Economic Development Canada, there were 1.22 million employer businesses in Canada as of December 2022. Small firms accounted for 97.8% of the total strength, and medium firms 1.9%. The same source also specified that large enterprises accounted for 36% of the total employee strength in Canadian businesses.

Data centers' rising emphasis on optimizing electricity consumption has provided new growth prospects.

Data centers stack a large amount of complex data, which requires effective processing and management. The solutions used to achieve this exhale a lot of heat during their operations. With the growing climate change, energy efficiency and the usage of green technology are becoming major alternatives to tackle the change in temperature and humidity, which will further optimize electricity consumption.

As per the Energy Information Administration, by 2050 electricity consumption by data centers will expand in US commercial buildings. Various initiatives such as "Net Zero Emission - 2050" would bolster the development of cooling techniques used in data centers and other relatable service stations. This will accelerate the market demand for cooling solutions in North America in the coming years.

North America Data Center Cooling Market Geographical Outlook

The USA is expected to show significant growth during the mentioned time frame.

Country-wise, the North American data center cooling market is segmented into the USA, Canada, and Mexico. The USA is expected to account for a considerable market share, fuelled by favorable investments in digital workstations and colocation service centers and a booming corporate culture in the economy.

Major tech giants, namely IBM, Facebook, Amazon, Google, and Microsoft, have established their base in the US market. These companies are actively participating in new investments to bolster their data storage and processing capabilities. Additionally, favorable schemes such as the "Bipartisan Infrastructure Law", which includes an investment of US$42.45 billion in broadband infrastructure, have further increased the scale of internet users. By the end of 2022, 63 million households in the USA had access to fiber-to-the-home.

Key Attributes: