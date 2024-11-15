Global Food Contract Manufacturing Market To Reach $274.94 Billion By 2028 With A Growth Rate Of 12.6%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Food Contract Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Food Contract Manufacturing Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 15, 2024

The food contract manufacturing market has experienced rapid growth in recent years, projected to increase from $154.23 billion in 2023 to $170.92 billion in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to factors such as the demand for cost efficiency, emphasis on core competencies, expansion into new markets and geographic regions, fluctuations in seasonal demand, adherence to regulatory compliance and quality assurance, and flexibility in production capacities.

Global Food Contract Manufacturing Market Size: What Are the Forecasts for Market Growth and Annual Expansion?

The food contract manufacturing market is anticipated to experience significant growth in the coming years, projected to reach $274.94 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. This growth during the forecast period can be linked to factors such as the increasing demand for health and wellness products, the rise of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer trends, the adoption of clean label and sustainable practices, global market penetration, and the popularity of plant-based and alternative foods.

What Are The Key Growth Drivers In The Food Contract Manufacturing Market?

The growing consumer preference for convenience foods is fueling the food contract manufacturing market. Convenience foods are processed products that require minimal preparation time before consumption, encompassing ready-to-eat meals, packaged foods, and preserved items. Food contract manufacturing significantly contributes to the production of convenience foods by improving production efficiency, offering flexibility in product formats, and providing expertise in packaging design and materials, among other benefits.

Who are the Key Industry Players Stepping Up in the Food Contract Manufacturing Market?

Key players in the food contract manufacturing market include Christy Friedgram Industry, Hearthside Food Solutions LLC, Haco AG, Hamilton Beach Brands Inc., Nikken Foods Co. Ltd., The C.F. Sauer Company, Cosori Corporation, Tree Top Inc., Nu-World Foods Inc., SK Food Group Inc., De Banketgroep B.V., The Eli's Cheesecake Co. LLC, Pacmoore Products Inc., The Fremont Company LLC, Action Pak Inc., LEM Products Holding LLC, Van Law Food Products Inc., Superior Supplement Manufacturing Inc., The Sausage Maker Inc., Fibro Foods LLP, Gourmia Inc., Thrive Foods LLC,

What Trends Are Shaping The Growth Of The Food Contract Manufacturing Market Size?

Key companies in the food contract manufacturing market are focusing their efforts on establishing plant-based manufacturing facilities to meet the increasing demand for plant-based food products and maintain their market presence. A plant-based manufacturing site is a facility specifically designed and equipped for the production of plant-based products.

What Are the Different Segments of the Global Food Contract Manufacturing Market?

1) By Services: Manufacturing Services, Packaging Services, Research and Development Services

2) By Manufacturing Process: Dry Blending, Spray Drying, Extrusion

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Food Contract Manufacturing Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition Of The Food Contract Manufacturing Market?

Food contract manufacturing involves managing food production activities through external agencies. This includes services like preparing meals for school food programs and catering events. It refers to the practice of outsourcing, where one company hires another to manufacture food products. This arrangement allows the client company to concentrate more on branding and marketing efforts.

The Food Contract Manufacturing Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Food Contract Manufacturing Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Food Contract Manufacturing Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into food contract manufacturing market size, food contract manufacturing market drivers and trends, food contract manufacturing competitors' revenues, and food contract manufacturing market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

What Services Does The Business Research Company Offer?

The Business Research Company has published more than 15,000 reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 regions. Our research is supported by 1.5 million datasets, thorough secondary research, and unique insights gained from interviews with industry experts. We offer ongoing and customized research services, featuring a variety of specialized packages designed to meet your specific needs, such as Market Entry Research, Competitor Tracking, Supplier & Distributor Packages, and many others.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, serves as a leading market intelligence platform that provides comprehensive and updated forecasts to facilitate informed decision-making.



