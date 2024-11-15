(MENAFN- Global Advertising)

On October 18, the "For Us, For Future" Ecosystem Press Conference of the 2024 EXEED Global User Summit grandly opened in Wuhu, China. The summit brought together renowned dealers, top media, KOLs, and KOCs from multiple countries around the globe, jointly witnessing the brand's latest achievements and future prospects in the fields of new luxury, new energy, and new ecosystems.

Journey of Exploration: EXEED Ultra-Long Endurance Challenge Concludes Successfully

The first segment of the ecosystem press conference welcomed the triumphant return of the seven brave warriors who participated in EXEED's 1100+ km long-distance test drive from Wuhu to Beijing. In this "Ultra-Long Endurance Challenge", the EXEED EXLANTIX ET REEV and EXEED RX PHEV models demonstrated their exceptional performance in range and energy consumption, leveraging their golden REEV technology and third-generation PHEV technology respectively, showcasing the brand's frontier science and technology as well as its spirit of exploration.



The press conference adopted a synergistic format with a main venue and sub-venues. As the seven long-distance test guests arrived at the exhibition vehicle area in their ET REEV and RX PHEV models, a warm welcome ceremony was set up on both sides of the entrance, with firecrackers and applause resounding in unison. The guests inside the vehicles interacted enthusiastically with the staff members responsible for welcoming them along the roadside, and this scene was captured by the Go Pro cameras mounted on the vehicles, broadcasting live to the awaiting audience in the main venue.

After the motorcade members reached the long-distance test activity welcome area, representatives from various levels of EXEED International leadership adorned these returning heroes with flower garlands, celebrating their honorable return and inviting them to the main venue to receive their final commendations.



Building Dreams Together: Global Witnesses to the Birth of EXEED Global Experience Officers

A major highlight of this ecosystem press conference was the "heavyweight" segment where Zhang Guibing, General Manager of Chery International Corporation, awarded trophies to the first batch of seven guests who completed the "EXEED Ultra-Long Endurance Challenge", bestowing upon them the title of "EXEED Experience Officers". This action not only demonstrated EXEED's respect and recognition for its users but also reflected the brand spirit of EXEED and its users exploring and growing together.



This long-distance test activity not only brought valuable driving experience feedback from global users to EXEED but also showcased the brand's strong capabilities in new energy technology. Timur Mustafayev, an internationally renowned automotive content creator from Kazakhstan and a representative of the long-distance test guests, shared his genuine feelings about participating in the long-distance test experience from Beijing to Wuhu. He highly praised the ET REEV, stating, "A REEV-style vehicle like the ET REEV can be used as both an electric vehicle and a fuel-powered vehicle, reducing dependence on charging stations, meeting current mobility needs, and aligning with sustainable development trends."

Speaking about his views on this trip to China, Timur expressed, "Every stretch of the journey during this long-distance test allowed me to deeply experience the beauty and diversity of this country. We explored historical neighborhoods here and felt the charm of classical oriental architectural art. These experiences gave me a deeper understanding of the high-end artistic concept advocated by the EXEED brand. I saw how the brand perfectly integrates tradition with modernity, art with technology."



Simultaneously, Qin Chao, the CEO of EXEED Brand, stated in his speech, "Over the past five years, EXEED has not only gained recognition in the international market but has also won the trust of over 200,000 customers globally. Behind this achievement lies EXEED's continuous investment in its high-end brand tone and its emphasis on user feedback. We will establish a closer and more profound 'people + car + life' system to realize ecosystem co-creation and value sharing between EXEED and global KOC users."



EXEED has always placed great importance on user experiences and feelings, and is committed to co-building high-end product strength and a new luxury ecosystem with users. This ecosystem, along with the vehicles, will be integrated into the EXEED community, becoming a lifestyle shared by global users.

At the 2024 EXEED Global User Summit, through a series of profound interactive experiences, EXEED not only validated its product performance and new energy technology but also strengthened the bonds of trust and emotion with users, laying a solid foundation for the brand's long-term development. Looking towards the future, EXEED will continue to be user-centric, exploring infinite possibilities and jointly opening a new chapter together.





