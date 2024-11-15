Brazil’S Minas Gerais State Proposes Privatization Of Energy Giant Cemig

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Minas Gerais has taken a bold step towards privatizing its sector. Governor Romeu Zema's administration sent a draft bill to the state legislature on Thursday. This bill aims to transform Cemig , Brazil's largest power distributor, into a corporation with dispersed ownership.



Cemig currently serves 19.7 million people across 780 municipalities. The proposed model would make Minas Gerais a reference shareholder with veto power. This approach mirrors the Vale privatization, where the government reduced its stake but remained influential.



Zema's strategy involves selling state-owned shares to attract new investments. The government plans to keep some shares to potentially offset state debt with the federal government. Acting Governor Professor Mateus emphasized that this move isn't about immediate profit for the state.







"We're not looking to pocket any money directly," Mateus explained. "Our goal is to transform Cemig into a corporation that can attract investments and grow." He believes this will improve energy quality for consumers while maintaining state involvement.

The timing seems favorable for the proposal. Mateus noted a "good moment" in relations between the executive and legislative branches. This could smooth the path for approval.



Alongside Cemig, the government also proposed privatizing Copasa, the state water utility. For Copasa, they envision a traditional privatization model. A private company would take control and invest to meet sanitation standards.







Mateus values both companies at R$ 15 billion ($2.63 billion). This move reflects a broader trend of reducing state involvement in utilities. It aims to boost efficiency and investment without completely relinquishing public oversight.



Critics may argue this could lead to higher prices or reduced service quality. Supporters counter that private investment is crucial for modernizing infrastructure. The debate will likely focus on balancing economic efficiency with public interest.



As this proposal moves forward, it will test the appetite for privatization in Minas Gerais. The outcome could influence similar efforts across Brazil. It represents a significant shift in how essential services are managed and funded in the country.

