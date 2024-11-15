The 29Th Asian EXIM Banks Forum Annual Meeting Opens In Shanghai

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The 29th Asian

EXIM Banks Forum Annual Meeting commenced on November 13 in Shanghai, hosted by the Export-Import of China (China Eximbank). The event brought together over 60 representatives from 13 export credit agencies and three multilateral institutions, including the Japan Bank for International Cooperation, the Export-Import Bank of Korea, Asian Development Bank, the Asian Infrastructure Bank, and the New Development Bank.

The opening session was attended by Wu Fulin, chairman of the Export-Import Bank of China, who delivered the keynote speech, and Xie Dong, vice mayor of Shanghai, who gave the opening address. Wang Chunying, president of the Export-Import Bank of China, hosted the forum.

During the conference, participants engaged in in-depth discussions on "Regional Cooperation in Asia and Global Economic Integration". They unanimously recognized that the Asia-Pacific economy is currently facing new opportunities and challenges. Forum members agreed that fostering greater communication and collaboration, advancing green and low-carbon development, unleashing the potential of the digital economy, deepening regional industrial chain cooperation, and ensuring the stability and security of supply chains are crucial to achieving regional economic stability and sustainable development.

In his keynote speech, Wu emphasized that Asia has become the most dynamic and growth-oriented region in the world today. He noted that forum members are not only witnesses to the "Asian miracle" but also active participants, supporters, and contributors. Wu called for continued unity and cooperation among member institutions to tackle future risks and challenges. He outlined several key measures, including: increasing financial support to leverage more social funds and expand the impact of investment, focusing on key sectors to unlock cooperation potential, particularly in emerging areas that contribute to Asia's transformation, optimizing resource allocation to enhance the quality and effectiveness of projects through comprehensive and scientific project management, strengthening communication and mutual learning, including joint seminars, thematic training, and personnel exchanges to foster collective progress.

Xie Dong, vice mayor of Shanghai, welcomed the guests on behalf of the Shanghai municipal government. She highlighted the longstanding strategic partnership between Shanghai and the Export-Import Bank of China, with both playing a vital role in promoting regional trade and investment. Xie added that Shanghai is accelerating its development as an international financial center and trade hub, expanding deeper, broader, and more advanced opening-up. She expressed confidence that the forum would enhance stakeholders' understanding of Shanghai and help elevate trade and economic cooperation with the Asia-Pacific region.

The Asian EXIM Banks Forum, established in 1996, serves as an important platform for fostering understanding, sharing best practices, and advancing collaborative development across member institutions.

