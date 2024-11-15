WE-AR And Mad About Marketing Consulting Form Strategic Partnership To Drive Innovation In Digital Marketing Across APAC

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WE-AR and Mad About Marketing Consulting established a strategic partnership to revolutionize digital marketing across APAC

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- WE-AR, South Korea's leading content studio, and Mad About Marketing Consulting, a boutique strategic marketing advisory firm based in Singapore, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish a strategic partnership that will revolutionize digital marketing solutions across the Asia Pacific region.This collaboration brings together WE-AR's expertise in artificial intelligence and extended reality (XR) content creation with Mad About Marketing Consulting's profound understanding of B2B and B2C marketing strategies. The partnership aims to deliver cutting-edge marketing solutions that combine innovative technology with strategic marketing excellence."This partnership represents a significant step forward in our mission to transform digital marketing across Asia Pacific," said Jaslyin Qiyu, Managing Director of Mad About Marketing Consulting. By combining our strategic marketing advisory services with WE-AR's technological capabilities, we can offer our clients unprecedented access to innovative marketing solutions that drive real business results."WE-AR, known for their collaboration with over 500 global brands and their expertise in creating engaging short-form content that has garnered more than 600 million views, will bring their technical prowess in AI and XR technologies to the partnership. "Our collaboration with Mad About Marketing Consulting opens new avenues for delivering transformative marketing solutions," said Chanhee Kim, CEO of WE-AR. "Together, we will help businesses leverage the latest technology trends while ensuring strategic alignment with their marketing objectives."The partnership will focus on:- Development of technology-based content solutions including XR, AI, and Fake-Out-Of-Home 3D Video- Strategic planning and advisory services for brand development- Content and social media strategy optimization- Cross-market expansion opportunities- Innovation in customer experience and digital transformationThis strategic alliance enables both companies to offer their clients enhanced services while maintaining their respective areas of expertise. Mad About Marketing Consulting will continue to provide high-level strategic advisory services to CMOs and C-Suite executives, while WE-AR will support these initiatives with their advanced technological capabilities in social content creation and digital experiences.For more information, please contact:...**About WE-AR**WE-AR is a technology content studio based in South Korea, specializing in AI and XR content development. With a track record of successful collaborations with approximately 500 global brands, WE-AR excels in creating engaging content optimized for modern digital platforms, achieving over 600 million views across their various productions. Visit their website for details. For more information, please contact: ...**About Mad About Marketing Consulting**Mad About Marketing Consulting is a boutique strategic marketing advisory firm that helps businesses maximize their marketing potential through transformative strategies. Founded by Jaslyin Qiyu, the firm specializes in providing comprehensive marketing advisory services, go-to-market strategies, and market expansion solutions for corporations and SMEs across Asia Pacific. Visit their website for details. For more information, please contact: ...

