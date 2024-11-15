عربي


Bekaert - Update On The Liquidity Agreement


11/15/2024 3:23:37 AM

Update on the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 7 November 2024 to 13 November 2024

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 8 800 shares during the period from 7 November 2024 to 13 November 2024 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 6 896 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 7 November 2024 to 13 November 2024:

Purchase of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
7 November 2024 900 32.20 32.20 32.20 28 980
8 November 2024 2 000 33.60 33.80 33.40 67 200
11 November 2024 1 200 33.83 33.90 33.70 40 596
12 November 2024 4 100 32.88 33.32 32.42 134 808
13 November 2024 600 32.35 32.40 32.30 19 410
Total 8 800 290 994


Sale of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
7 November 2024 5 100 33.70 34.00 32.90 171 870
8 November 2024 400 34.00 34.00 34.00 13 600
11 November 2024 1 096 34.16 34.20 34.10 37 439
12 November 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
13 November 2024 300 32.60 32.60 32.60 9 780
Total 6 896 232 689

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 53 938 shares.

On 13 November 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 866 067 own shares, or 3.44% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment

  • p241115E - Bekaert - Update on the Liquidity Agreement

