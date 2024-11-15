Karolinska Development's Portfolio Company SVF Vaccines Appoints Dr Gaston Picchio As Acting CEO

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) STOCKHOLM, Sweden, 15 November 2024. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) today announces that its portfolio company SVF Vaccines has appointed Dr Gaston Picchio as acting CEO. He will assume the position with effect from today, Friday November 15th, as Dr Richard Bethell has decided to step down as CEO to pursue other professional interests while remaining associated with the company in an advisory role.

Dr. Gaston Picchio has over 30 years of experience in clinical virology from his previous roles at the Scripps Research Institute, Johnson & Johnson, and Arbutus Biopharma. While at Johnson & Johnson, Dr. Picchio was involved in the development and approval of antivirals and vaccines for HIV, HCV, and Zika. Most recently, he comes from Arbutus Biopharma, where he led the development of novel therapeutic combinations aimed at curing chronic hepatitis B.

SVF Vaccines develops tomorrow's vaccines for the prevention and treatment of serious infectious diseases.

Karolinska Development's ownership in SVF Vaccines amounts to 34%.





For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: ...

Johan Dighed, General Counsel and Deputy CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 70 207 48 26, e-mail: ...

