Big B Says ‘Big Mistake’ To Call Son Abhishek On ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’

Abhishek Bachchan will be seen joining his father and megastar Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of"Kaun Banega Crorepati. The father-son duo will be seen having some chuckle-worthy moments on the quiz-based reality show.

A promo shared by the on Instagram, showed Abhishek narrating a dinner table conversation intertwined with“Kaun Banega Crorepati.”

Abhishek said:“Humare ghar main sab parivaar mil baat kar khaana khaate hai aur koi sawaal poochta hai toh saare jitne bacche hai... woh sab ek saath bol jaate hai 7 crore. (In our house, the entire family gathers to eats together. And if someone asks a question, all the kids scream together, '7 crore).”

This leaves Amitabh in splits. He is later seen saying:“Bahut badhi galti kardi inko bulake yahaan (It was a big mistake to call him here).”

Abhishek then mimics his father and screams“7 Crore” and filmmaker Shoojit Sircar is seen laughing.

Abhishek and Shoojit grace the show to promote their upcoming film“I Want To Talk”, which narrates the story of a father-daughter relationship, where Arjun (played by Abhishek) is fighting against an illness that changes his life completely tagged along with internal battles. The film also stars Johnny Lever, Jayant Kriplani and Ahilya Bamroo.

For the film Abhishek shared that there were no prosthetics involved, and he actually gained weight for the film.

Pointing to a movie poster featuring himself with a noticeable belly, Abhishek said,“I'm not in this shape anymore. But it's been a learning experience. It's been life-changing. And I hope that we've managed to make a bit of a difference to your two, three hours that you spend in the cinema or watching the film”.

He further mentioned,“Don't ever put on weight for a film again. Trust me, at my age, it gets very difficult to lose it after a while”.

Produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Shoojit Sircar under Rising Sun Films, 'I Want to Talk' is set to release in cinemas on November 22, 2024.