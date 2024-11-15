(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) THAMES VENTURES VCT 2 PLC (the "Company")

LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95

15 November 2024

SUSPENSION OF LISTING

Prior to a to cancel the listing of the Company's shares on the Official List of the Conduct Authority, which will be put to the Company's at a general meeting of the Company to be held on 15 November 2024, trading in the Company's shares has now been suspended.

The Company, through its advisers, has notified the Financial Conduct Authority and the London of the Company's intention to cancel the Company's admission of the shares to listing and trading as practicable after the effective date of the Scheme.

For further information, please contact:

Investment Manager to the Company

Foresight Group LLP

Telephone: 0203 667 8100