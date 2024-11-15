'I'll BE THERE' NOW STREAMING A Moving Tale Of Family, Reconnection, And The Impact Of Michael Jackson's Legacy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

I'LL BE THERE

Starring Jasmine Batchelor, Ryan Cooper, and Dorien Wilson, the explores family bonds and healing against the poignant backdrop of Michael Jackson's death.

- Andrew Shea - Director

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The award-winning independent drama "I'LL BE THERE" stars Jasmine Batchelor (The Surrogate, Emperor of Ocean Park, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit) and Ryan Cooper (Rough Night, And Just Like That...,Bull), alongside Dorien Wilson (The Parkers), Victoria Kelleher (Why Women Kill), and Celestina Harris (Special Ops: Lioness). Acquired and distributed by Buffalo 8, "I'LL BE THERE" is available on Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play, and more starting today, November 15th.

Written by Cindy McCreery (Haven, Honey Girls) and directed by Andrew Shea (Buzz, Portrait of Wally, The Corndog Man), both esteemed professors at the University of Texas, "I'LL BE THERE" offers a deeply moving exploration of family, memory, and reconciliation.

“What drew me to the story when I first read it was how raw and real it was,” says Shea.“Based on real events, I'LL BE THERE is a heartfelt story about a young woman finally finding peace with her blended family. I was also drawn to the deeply interior and dreamlike moments in the story, which become more frequent and surreal for Grace with each passing sleep-deprived day.”

McCreery adds,“We are thrilled to have partnered with Nikki Stier Justice, who negotiated the deal for Buffalo 8 along with Glen Reynolds of Circus Road Films on behalf of the filmmakers. When we first met with Nikki, she saw the potential in audiences connecting with this blended family and the theme of forgiveness.”

"I'LL BE THERE" tells the story of Grace (Jasmine Batchelor), the youngest of five in a blended family, who has distanced herself from her complex family dynamics. When her older brother AJ (Ryan Cooper) is diagnosed with cancer, Grace finds herself back in Los Angeles, confronting her past and the ghosts of her childhood. Set against the backdrop of Michael Jackson's passing-a defining moment for the siblings in their youth-Grace must navigate her complicated relationships and find healing amidst the pain.

The film's emotional resonance is amplified by an original score from Stephen Trask (Hedwig and the Angry Inch). The Lakeshore Records I'LL BE THERE Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, featuring Trask's music, is available digitally today, adding an evocative layer to the story's powerful themes.

The film also stars Dorien Wilson as Clint, the father figure who struggles to hold the family together, and Victoria Kelleher as Felicia, the matriarch grappling with her own regrets.

"I'LL BE THERE" premiered at the Austin Film Festival, where it won the Audience Award, and went on to win Best Narrative Feature and Best Actress (Jasmine Batchelor) at the Santa Clarita International Film Festival. With a powerful narrative and unforgettable performances, it is a must-watch for anyone who has ever struggled with family, forgiveness, and the journey to inner peace.

Additional Quotes from the Filmmakers and Cast:

.Cindy McCreery, Writer: "This film is a love letter to anyone who has faced the challenge of reconnecting with family. It's about forgiveness, understanding, and the resilience of the human spirit."

.Andrew Shea, Director: "It's a story that will resonate with anyone who has ever been part of a family."

.Jasmine Batchelor, Lead Actress (Grace): "Grace's story is one of finding peace within herself. It's a journey that I think many people can relate to, and I'm honored to bring her to life."

.Ryan Cooper, Lead Actor (AJ):“Playing AJ was a dream! He's a mix of instigator and healer, stirring the pot while mending hearts. This story taps into something universal. Everyone felt that deep sense of loneliness and isolation even within the confines of their nuclear family.”

For more information on I'LL BE THERE, visit #ILLBETHEREFILM

About Buffalo 8 Distribution:

Buffalo 8 Distribution makes film distribution transparent and accessible by helping filmmakers reach global audiences through innovative marketing strategies and direct output deals with streaming platforms, networks, and international partners. Based in Santa Monica, Buffalo 8 is a full-service film and media company focused on production, post-production, finance, and distribution. Buffalo 8 is driven by a passion for storytelling, creative arts, and delivering original stories.

