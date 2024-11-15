Attack On SDM: Members Of RAS Association Meet Rajasthan CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Nov 15 (IANS) Members of the Rajasthan Administrative Service Association (RAS), who have been on strike for two days, met Chief B Sharma on Friday.

The association president said that the meeting was positive.

It needs to be mentioned here that the RAS officials have been on strike for the last two days protesting against the attack on an SDM by an Independent candidate Naresh Meena.

The officials said that the pen down strike will continue and the decision to end it would be taken in the association's meeting.

According to sources, the delegation including RAS Association President Mahavir Kharari, General Secretary Neetu Rajeshwar reached the CM's residence on Friday morning.

During the meeting with CM Sharma, the delegation demanded the implementation of the Employees Protection Act in Rajasthan.

Secretariat officials were also present during the meeting.

In a shocking incident, Independent candidate from Deoli Uniara Assembly seat Naresh Meena slapped SDM Amit Chaudhary on the day of voting.

RAS officers are infuriated over this incident and want the Employees Protection Act to be implemented in Rajasthan, so that officers do not have to face trouble while on duty, like what happened with SDM Amit Chaudhary.

Meanwhile, Naresh Meena will be produced in court on Friday.

Tight security arrangements have been made to ensure that his supporters do not create any ruckus.

Naresh Meena was taken to Tonk and then Peeplu soon after his arrest on Thursday and was kept in Peeplu police station overnight.

STF personnel have also been deployed in Samravata and Aligarh towns.

It needs to be mentioned here that tensions escalated in the area after the slapping incident.

On Thursday, there was tension in the areas surrounding Samravata (Tonk) and Aligarh town throughout the day as supporters of Naresh Meena started pelting stones after his arrest.

The miscreants also blocked Tonk-Sawai Madhopur Highway 116 near Aligarh town.

Late on Thursday night, the police chased away the protesters with batons.

Traffic on the highway became smooth about 10 hours after the jam was removed.

At the same time, the Uniara to Bhilwara National Highway Police cleared the jam on Thursday afternoon itself.

About 4,000 police personnel have been deployed on the spot to deal with the miscreants.

Later, state minister Kirodi Lal Meena also reached Samravata village to talk to the angry supporters.