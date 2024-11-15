6 Soldiers Killed During Combat In Lebanon, Says Israeli Army

The soldiers“fell during combat in southern Lebanon”, the said in a statement. Their deaths mean 47 Israeli have been killed in combat with Hezbollah since September 30, when Israel sent ground forces into Lebanon.

The army's announcement came after Israel's new Defence Israel Katz said there would be no easing-up in the war against Hezbollah.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on X shared an image of the“Golani” Brigade symbol - the unit the soldiers killed belonged to - a green olive tree against a yellow background, with a broken heart emoji.

Since September 23, Israel has stepped up its bombing campaign in Lebanon, mainly targeting Hezbollah strongholds in south Beirut and in the east and south of the country. On September 30, it sent in ground troops.

It came after nearly a year of cross-border exchanges of fire, launched by Hezbollah in support of its Palestinian ally Hamas following their October 7, 2023 attack on Israel that triggered the Gaza war.

Earlier on Wednesday, an Israeli strike hit Aramoun, a densely-packed area south of Beirut which is located outside Hezbollah's traditional strongholds, which the health ministry said killed eight people.

Lebanese state media on the same day reported a third wave of Israeli raids on Hezbollah's south Beirut bastion in 24 hours.

The Israeli army meanwhile said it had intercepted some of the“five projectiles” that had crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory.

Katz told senior military commanders on his first visit to the border region since his appointment last week that Israel would“make no ceasefires, we will not take our foot off the pedal, and we will not allow any arrangement that does not include the achievement of our war objectives”.

Katz added:“We will continue to strike Hezbollah everywhere.”

Israel's objectives include disarming Hezbollah and pushing the operatives beyond the Litani River, which flows across southern Lebanon.

After Katz's address, another air strike hit a Beirut suburb Wednesday evening after a warning by Israel's military for residents to evacuate.

'No time left'

Hezbollah said on Wednesday it had fired ballistic missiles at the Israeli army's headquarters in the commercial hub of Tel Aviv, which also houses the defence ministry.

Contacted by AFP, the Israeli army spokesperson's unit said it would“not to react to Hezbollah's allegations”.

Lebanese authorities say more than 3,360 people have have been killed since October last year when Hezbollah and Israel began engaging in cross-border clashes.

Rocket fire from Lebanon on Tuesday killed two residents of the northern Israeli city of Nahariya. The deaths bring to 45 the number of civilians killed in northern Israel as a result of rocket fire from Lebanon.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, an ally of Hamas, released a video earlier on Wednesday of an Israeli hostage held in Gaza, identifying himself as Sasha Trupanov.

When Hamas operatives staged the October 7 attack, they took 251 hostages into the Gaza Strip. Some were already dead. Of those, 97 are still held hostage, while 34 are confirmed dead but their bodies remain in Gaza.

Trupanov's mother, Lena, in a statement published by the Hostage and Missing Families Forum campaign group, urged the hostages' immediate release. They have no time left.”

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza on Wednesday said at least 43,712 people have been killed in more than 13 months of war between Israel and Palestinian operatives.

