Elderly Man Killed In Hit And Run Case In North Kashmir's Pattan
Date
11/15/2024 2:07:17 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- An elderly man was killed after being hit by avehicle at Saderbal Palhallan area of Pattan in North Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday morning.
An unidentified speedy vehicle hit an elderly man, identified as Nazir Ahmed Sofi of Palhallan, killing him on spot, while vehicle involved fled and scene, reported news agency KNO.
Meanwhile, Police have taken the cognizance of the incident and are investigating to identify the vehicle and driver involved.
