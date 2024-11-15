Bandipora-Gurez Road Closed After Fresh Snowfall At Razdan Top

An official said that due to adverse weather conditions, drivers and have been advised to avoid traveling on the road.

He said that snowfall began on Razdan Top early this morning, and in order to ensure safety of travellers the road has been temporarily closed.

“Drivers and passengers are requested to stay updated by contacting the district control room or PCR Bandipora at 9596767430 or 7006526985,” he said.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now