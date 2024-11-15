Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's NPP Wins Majority In General Election 2024

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Sri Lanka's National People's Power of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Thursday secured a majority in parliament, according to official results announced by the commission.

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake 's leftist coalition won a majority in snap parliamentary polls, provisional results showed Friday.

The NPP coalition secured 137 out of 196 seats in the direct elections, achieving a two-thirds majority, according to the results from Friday's ballot counting. Local media forecasts suggest that their total could exceed 150 seats in the 225-member parliament once additional seats are allocated through the proportional representation system.

Dissanayake, a political outsider in a country dominated by family parties for decades, comfortably won the island's presidential election in September.

The NPP secured almost 62 percent or almost 7 million votes in Thursday's election, up from the 42 percent Dissanayake won in September, indicating that he had drawn more widespread support including from minorities and built on his victory.

Dissanayake has served as a member of parliament, actively tackling the nation's economic challenges.

Born on November 24, 1968, in Thambuthegama, Anuradhapura District, Dissanayake comes from a humble background; his father was a laborer and his mother a housewife.

Speaking about his education qualification, he graduated in 1995 with a Bachelor of Science in Physical Science from the University of Kelaniya.

(With all inputs from agencies)