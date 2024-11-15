Diljit Dosanjh Unlikely To Sing These 'Banned' Songs At Dil-Luminati Concert In Hyderabad

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Diljit Dosanjh concert in Hyderabad: Diljit Dosanjh will perform in Hyderabad on Friday as part of his Dil-Luminati Tour, which covers 10 Indian cities.

After lighting up Delhi and Jaipur with his electrifying performances, the Punjabi is all set to perform his biggest hits in Hyderabad.



However, Diljeet fans in

Hyderabad may miss out on some of his chart-topping songs. Here's why–the Telangana has issued a notice directing Dilji not to sing songs promoting alcohol, drugs, and violence, which might put a slight damper on the night's playlist.

| Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati tour sparks 50% hike in airfares ahead of Diwali Diljit Dosanjh's famous songs promoting violence, alcohol and drugs

As Diljit Dosanjh prepares to take the stage in Hyderabad today, here is a list of his popular songs that are likely to be left out, as their lyrics promote alcohol, drug usage and violence.



According to an Indian Express report, the notice was issued after a Chandigarh resident, Panditrao Dharaenavar, wrote to the Telangana government about the matter. The representation by Dharaenavar refers to the three songs mentioned below.

| Diljit Dosanjh net worth: Check how much the Punjabi singer-actor owns 5 Taara

The song was released as a part of Diljit Dosanjh and Akhil's album, Do Gabru. The lines of his songs express his frustration and also mention the singer drinking at a five-star liquor store.

Case

Diljit Dosanjh's song 'Case' was released last year as part of his album Ghost. Raj Ranjodh wrote the lyrics of the song. A part of the song depicts a situation where opium is found in a pocket.

| Missed Diljit Dosanjh concert? Watch glimpses of Delhi show Patiala Peg

The song has been written to express a sense of regret and forgetfulness. In one part of the song, the singer admits that the solution to forget the situation is to drink a Patiala (large) peg.



Apart from the three songs, Diljit Dosanjh's other famous song, 'Panga,' references drugs, alcohol, and violence.

Diljit Dosanjh Dil-Luminati Tour in Hyderabad

Diljit Dosanjh is scheduled to perform a concert at 7 pm on Friday at GMR Arena, Airport Approach Road, Hyderabad.



The Punjabi singer arrived in Hyderabad a couple of days back for his highly anticipated Dil-Luminati tour and was spotted by shutterbugs visiting different locations in the city. He visited the iconic Charminar in the early morning, visited the Falaknuma Palace, offered prayers at Shiva Temple, and sought blessings at a gurdwara before his concert in the city.

The Punjabi singer, who enjoys a massive fan following in India and abroad, commenced his Dil-Luminati Tour 2024 in India in October.



The first concert of his 10-city tour was held in New Delhi in October. After performing in two shows in Delhi, Diljit headed to Jaipur for the next phase of his concert, and he is set to perform in Hyderabad today, the third location of his concert.