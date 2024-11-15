1Win And David Warner Launch Charitable #1Win1000hits Challenge

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



1win and David Warner unite for a charitable cause.

Everyone can join #1win1000hits by sharing their reels on Instagram. 1win donate to charitable organizations early in 2025.



WILLEMSTAD, Curaçao, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1win , in partnership with star David Warner, is excited to launch the #1win1000hits challenge – a charitable flashmob aimed at raising awareness of social issues and promoting support for those in need. Warner started the challenge by posting a high-pro Swing for Charity to invite everyone to join the cause. With each new #1win1000hits video, 1win will increase its monetary donation to non-profit organizations.

“Through this campaign, we aim to unite people worldwide for a fun and meaningful cause. Every kick counts,” David Warner shared his excitement on social media, encouraging everyone to join in and tag their friends to spread the word.

The #1win1000hits challenge is simple: anyone can participate by following these three steps:

Film themselves kicking a ball-or anything else they can hit.Post the video on Instagram with the hashtag #1win1000hits, tagging David Warner (@davidwarner3), 1win (@1win.global), and friends to encourage them to join.For every post with the hashtag, 1win will donate to charity. With every reel, the good deeds will grow.

To make a greater impact and keep the challenge lively, participants can post multiple videos but up to one per day. 1win will feature the most inspiring and creative reels on its social media channels.

Users can kick for the cause and join the #1win1000hits challenge by the end of 2024, so 2025 can start with a positive impact.

About 1win

1win sits atop the pinnacle of the iGaming industry, offering an unparalleled range of services and extensive global reach. With a solid seven-year track record, the brand caters to a diverse clientele across Europe, CIS, LatAm, Asia, and Africa, illustrating our strong influence and forward momentum in the iGaming sector. Effective August 2024, 1win has cricketer David Warner as its sports ambassador.



Contact

1win Press Office