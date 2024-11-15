Richemont's 2024 Interim Report Now Available Online

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR

15 NOVEMBER 2024

RICHEMONT'S 2024 INTERIM REPORT NOW AVAILABLE

Richemont announces the publication of its interim report and accounts for the six months ended 30 September 2024. The report is available for download from the Richemont website at:

The interim report reflects the information contained in the Richemont results announcement issued on 8 November 2024 as well as the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements posted on the Group's website the same day.

In accordance with stock exchange regulations in Switzerland and South Africa, Richemont no longer prints its interim report.

About Richemont

At Richemont, we craft the future. Our unique portfolio includes prestigious Maisons distinguished by their craftsmanship and creativity. Richemont's ambition is to nurture its Maisons and businesses and enable them to grow and prosper in a responsible, sustainable manner over the long term.

Richemont operates in three business areas: Jewellery Maisons with Buccellati, Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels and Vhernier; Specialist Watchmakers with A. Lange & Söhne, Baume & Mercier, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Panerai, Piaget, Roger Dubuis and Vacheron Constantin; and Other , primarily Fashion & Accessories Maisons with Alaïa, Chloé, Delvaux, dunhill, Gianvito Rossi, Montblanc, Peter Millar including G/FORE, Purdey, Serapian as well as Watchfinder & Co. In addition, Richemont operates NET-A-PORTER, MR PORTER, THE OUTNET, YOOX and the OFS division. Find out more at .

Richemont 'A' shares are listed and traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Richemont's primary listing, and are included in the Swiss Market Index ('SMI') of leading stocks. The 'A' shares are also traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, Richemont's secondary listing.

Investor/analyst and media enquiries

Investor/analyst enquiries: +41 22 721 30 03; ...

Media enquiries: ... ; ...

