The Ad Council Appoints 21 New Members To Its Board Of Directors

The Ad Council, America's leader in using the power of communications to inspire action and accelerate change around the nation's most pressing issues, elected 21 new members to its Board of Directors
chaired by Tara Walpert Levy, VP, Americas at YouTube.
The Ad Council's Board of Directors is comprised of an accomplished group of leaders and senior marketing, media, and business executives who provide insights, expertise, and financial support to ensure the Ad Council's social impact campaigns are effective and drive measurable change.
Collaborating closely with Ad Council leadership, the Board helps champion the communications industry's efforts to address pressing issues at national scale including gun violence prevention, mental health, the overdose crisis, and hate and bias.
New members of the Ad Council Board of Directors include:
Tim Armstrong, Founder and CEO,
Flowcode
Dr. Richard
Awdeh, CEO, CheckedUp
Natalie
Bastian, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Teads
Tara
DiJulio, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, GE Aerospace
Brianna Gays, SVP, Marketing & Communications, Smartly
Sarah Harms, VP, Advertising Marketing,
Roku
Jed Hartman, President Activation, Zeta Global
Diana
Haussling, SVP, GM Consumer Experience & Growth, Colgate Palmolive
Johanna
Herrmann, VP, Global Communications, Merck & Co, Inc.
Damaune Journey, Global Chief Growth Officer, 72andSunny
Michael
Kassan, Founder and CEO, 3CVentures
Jo
Kinsella, Global President & Chief Operating Officer, XR Extreme Reach
Michael
Lacorazza, Chief Marketing Officer, US Bank
Don McGuire, Chief Marketing Officer,
Qualcomm, Inc.
Jennifer
Murillo, Chief Marketing Officer, Discover Financial Services
Susan
Rienow, Chief Marketing Officer, Pfizer
Alison
Rodden, CEO, HCN Global
Davang Shah, VP, Marketing, LinkedIn
Donna Sharp, Managing Director & Partner,
MediaLink
Rob
Wilk, Chief Revenue Officer, Yahoo
Shelley
Zalis, CEO, The Female Quotient
The Ad Council also added 7 new members to its Leadership Council, which is made up of prestigious leaders and innovators across a variety of industries. Leadership Council members utilize their companies' reach and resources to activate campaigns and share key learnings, insights and capabilities supporting the Ad Council's mission.
"The Ad Council's Board of Directors and Leadership Council are integral to the success of our social impact efforts, expanding our ability to influence progress at significant scale," said Lisa Sherman, President and CEO of the Ad Council. "The difference we can make with the commitment of these outstanding leaders and their dedication to driving positive change together is truly inspiring."
New members of the Ad Council Leadership Council include:
Mike Durham, Founder & CEO,
Peachjar, Inc.
Marissa Jarratt, EVP, Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer, 7-Eleven
Kevin
Krim, President & CEO, EDO
Carryn Quibell, CEO of Americas, DEPT®
Ed Rogers, Co-Founder & CEO,
BeenThereDoneThat
Brendan Spain, VP, Advertising – Americas, Financial Times
Melissa
Washko, Chief Brand Officer, GE Aerospace
THE AD COUNCIL
The Ad Council convenes creative storytellers to educate, unite and uplift audiences by opening hearts, inspiring action and accelerating change around the most pressing issues in America. Since the non-profit's founding, the organization and its partners in advertising, media, marketing and tech have been behind some of the country's most iconic social impact campaigns – Smokey Bear, A Mind Is a Terrible Thing to Waste,
Love Has No Labels, Tear the Paper Ceiling and many more. With a current focus on mental health, gun safety, the overdose crisis, skill-based hiring and other critical issues, the Ad Council's national campaigns encompass advertising and media content, ground game and community efforts, trusted messenger and influencer engagement, and employer programs, among other innovative strategies to move the needle on the most important issues of the day.
