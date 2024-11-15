The Ad Council Appoints 21 New Members To Its Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The Ad Council, America's leader in using the power of communications to inspire action and accelerate change around the nation's most pressing issues, elected 21 new members to its Board of Directors

chaired by Tara Walpert Levy, VP, Americas at YouTube.

The Ad Council's Board of Directors is comprised of an accomplished group of leaders and senior marketing, media, and business executives who provide insights, expertise, and support to ensure the Ad Council's social impact campaigns are effective and drive measurable change.

Collaborating closely with Ad Council leadership, the Board helps champion the communications industry's efforts to address pressing issues at national scale including gun violence prevention, mental health, the overdose crisis, and hate and bias.

New members of the Ad Council Board of Directors include:



Tim Armstrong, Founder and CEO,

Flowcode

Dr. Richard

Awdeh, CEO, CheckedUp

Natalie

Bastian, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Teads

Tara

DiJulio, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, GE Aerospace

Brianna Gays, SVP, Marketing & Communications, Smartly

Sarah Harms, VP, Advertising Marketing,

Roku

Jed Hartman, President Activation, Zeta Global

Diana

Haussling, SVP, GM Consumer Experience & Growth, Colgate Palmolive

Johanna

Herrmann, VP, Global Communications, Merck & Co, Inc.

Damaune Journey, Global Chief Growth Officer, 72andSunny

Michael

Kassan, Founder and CEO, 3CVentures

Jo

Kinsella, Global President & Chief Operating Officer, XR Extreme Reach

Michael

Lacorazza, Chief Marketing Officer, US Bank

Don McGuire, Chief Marketing Officer,

Qualcomm, Inc.

Jennifer

Murillo, Chief Marketing Officer, Discover Financial Services

Susan

Rienow, Chief Marketing Officer, Pfizer

Alison

Rodden, CEO, HCN Global

Davang Shah, VP, Marketing, LinkedIn

Donna Sharp, Managing Director & Partner,

MediaLink

Rob

Wilk, Chief Revenue Officer, Yahoo Shelley

Zalis, CEO, The Female Quotient

The Ad Council also added 7 new members to its Leadership Council, which is made up of prestigious leaders and innovators across a variety of industries. Leadership Council members utilize their companies' reach and resources to activate campaigns and share key learnings, insights and capabilities supporting the Ad Council's mission.

"The Ad Council's Board of Directors and Leadership Council are integral to the success of our social impact efforts, expanding our ability to influence progress at significant scale," said Lisa Sherman, President and CEO of the Ad Council. "The difference we can make with the commitment of these outstanding leaders and their dedication to driving positive change together is truly inspiring."

New members of the Ad Council Leadership Council include:



Mike Durham, Founder & CEO,

Peachjar, Inc.

Marissa Jarratt, EVP, Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer, 7-Eleven

Kevin

Krim, President & CEO, EDO

Carryn Quibell, CEO of Americas, DEPT®

Ed Rogers, Co-Founder & CEO,

BeenThereDoneThat

Brendan Spain, VP, Advertising – Americas, Financial Times Melissa

Washko, Chief Brand Officer, GE Aerospace

Complete lists of the Ad Council's Board of Directors , Leadership Council

and committees

are available on the organization's website.

THE AD COUNCIL

The Ad Council convenes creative storytellers to educate, unite and uplift audiences by opening hearts, inspiring action and accelerating change around the most pressing issues in America. Since the non-profit's founding, the organization and its partners in advertising, media, marketing and tech have been behind some of the country's most iconic social impact campaigns – Smokey Bear, A Mind Is a Terrible Thing to Waste,

Love Has No Labels, Tear the Paper Ceiling and many more. With a current focus on mental health, gun safety, the overdose crisis, skill-based hiring and other critical issues, the Ad Council's national campaigns encompass advertising and media content, ground game and community efforts, trusted messenger and influencer engagement, and employer programs, among other innovative strategies to move the needle on the most important issues of the day.

