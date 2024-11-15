Supernatural, The Flash, Buffy Stars Among Celebrity Guests At Fan Expo Portland, Jan. 24-26

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Fans of some of pop culture's most beloved franchises are preparing for FAN Portland as Jared Padalecki (Supernatural), Grant Gustin (The Flash), James Marsters (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) and Alan Tudyk (Firefly) and legendary director Eli Roth (Thanksgiving, Cabin Fever) are among the first wave of celebrities attending the annual extravaganza, January 24-26, 2025, at Oregon Center.



The sci-fi drama Resident Alien (Alice Wetterlund and Sara Tomko) and teen romance High School Musical (Corbin Bleu and Lucas Grabeel) are also well-represented in the lineup with stars of those programs slated to attend.



FAN EXPO Portland features the biggest and best in pop culture: movies, TV, music, artists, writers, exhibitors, and cosplay, with three full days of themed programming to satisfy every fandom.



Jared Padalecki starred in the series Supernatural as the protagonist“Sam Winchester” for its full 15-season run from 2005-2020. Gilmore Girls fans will also remember him from his early-seasons role as“Dean Forester.” Padalecki is currently the lead role of“Cordell Walker” in the CW contemporary western Walker.



Grant Gustin played the title character“Barry Allen” in The Flash CW television series for the duration of its run from 2014 through last year, as well as in Arrow, DC Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman and others. He first gained wide notice for his portrayals of“Campbell Price” in the revival of 90210 and“Sebastian Smythe” in Glee.



Millions of fans worldwide first got to know James Marsters as "Spike" in the hits Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel. With film roles in Dragon Ball and P.S. I Love You, guest TV appearances on Smallville, Without a Trace, Warehouse 13, a recurring role on Witches of East End and many others, the multi-talented Marsters is also a singer-songwriter who has performed sold-out concerts on three continents.



Alan Tudyk gained fans' attention when he starred as wise-cracking "Hoban 'Wash' Washburne" in Firefly and Serenity. He later grabbed the Star Wars fandom with his portrayal of“K-2SO” in Rogue One. He currently stars as“Harry Vanderspeigle” in Resident Alien and also appeared in A Knight's Tale and I, Robot. Tudyk has also lent his voice to characters in hits like American Dad, Harley Quinn, Transformers: Earthspeak and Star vs. the Forces of Evil.



The multi-talented Eli Roth has gained fame as a director, writer, producer and actor. He wrote and directed hit films such as Thanksgiving, Cabin Fever, Hostel, and Hostel II and starred in Inglourious Basterds as“Sgt. Donny Donowitz.” Roth has produced more than 40 TV and film productions and is also the director and writer of this year's feature film Borderlands starring Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart and Jamie Lee Curtis.



Adult, Youth and Child Single-Day Tickets, Three-Day Passes, Family passes, and Ultimate and VIP Packages for FAN EXPO Portland are available now at Advance pricing is available until January 9. More guest news will be released in the following weeks, including line-up reveals for additional headline celebrities, comic creator guests, voice actors and cosplayers.



Portland is the second event on the 2025 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq/home/events/.



