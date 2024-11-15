Gaurav Divas: Govt Reaches Out To Tribals In Bihar, Neighbouring States (Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Nov 15 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi is set to visit Jamui district in Bihar on Friday, coinciding with the 150th birth anniversary of the revered tribal leader and freedom fighter Birsa Munda. By celebrating Tribal Pride Day in this area, the Central aims to reach out to tribal communities not only in Bihar but also in neighbouring states like Jharkhand and Maharashtra, where tribal issues are a crucial part of the landscape.

The occasion, marked by the Central Government as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas is dedicated to celebrating the contributions of India's tribal communities.

The choice of Jamui for this event is strategic, as it is close to the state of Jharkhand, which has a significant tribal population and a strong historical association with Birsa Munda.

In Jamui, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for several development projects totaling over ₹6,000 crore.

Among the key initiatives is the launch of the 'Dharti Abha Janjati Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan,' a campaign focussed on the socioeconomic uplift of tribal communities.

Additionally, PM Modi will inaugurate two tribal freedom fighter museums and two tribal research institutes aimed at preserving and promoting the history, heritage, and contributions of tribal communities.

These initiatives reflect a broader governmental push to honour tribal contributions to India's history and to bolster development in tribal areas, aligning with a political objective to strengthen support among tribal populations in electoral regions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jamui on Friday will be a significant event with multiple high-profile political leaders in attendance, including Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, Vijay Sinha, several Union Ministers, MPs, and MLAs.

Set to arrive around 11 A.M, the Prime Minister will begin by viewing a specially-curated exhibition, after which he will participate in a series of activities focussed on honouring tribal heritage and advancing development initiatives for tribal communities.

PM Modi will address a public gathering, during which he will also connect virtually with 30 state headquarters and 100 district headquarters in honour of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.

This outreach will extend to 549 districts across India, amplifying the celebration of tribal pride and unity.

Around 11 A.M., PM Modi will unveil a commemorative coin and postage stamp in memory of Birsa Munda, an iconic tribal leader and freedom fighter, as a tribute on his 150th birth anniversary.

PM Modi will participate in the housewarming ceremony for 11,000 new houses built under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyay Maha Abhiyan (PM-Janman), providing homes for tribal families as part of this rural development initiative.

To improve healthcare accessibility in tribal regions, he will inaugurate 23 new Mobile Medical Units (MMUs) under the PM-Janman scheme, along with an additional 30 MMUs under the Dharti Abha Janjati Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA), a campaign dedicated to tribal welfare and economic uplift.